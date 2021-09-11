In-State Guard Josh Dix Commits to Iowa Basketball

On a day where the state was looking towards Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk Football game, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln guard Josh Dix delivered good news to the Iowa Basketball program. The Class of 2022 standout announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Dix (6-5, 190) joins three-star Brewster Academy (NH) point guard Dasonte Bowen in Iowa's 2022 recruiting class. Dix also reported scholarship offers from Drake, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, Purdue and others.

Dix officially visited Iowa last weekend. He was scheduled to officially visit Wisconsin this weekend.

Dix led the Lynx in scoring (19.4 PPG) and assists (4.3 APG), and ranked second in rebounding (7.2 RPG) last season. Lincoln reached the state tournament with Dix shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 73.3 from the foul line.

He talked with HN when he was offered a scholarship and again when he unofficially visited back in June.

"I really had a good time at my visit, and I really like the campus," he said this summer.