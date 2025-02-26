Lack of Aggressiveness Doomed Iowa Hawkeyes Against Illinois
It was an important game for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on the road against Illinois, but the end result — an 81-61 Iowa loss — made it seem as if Fran McCaffery's team didn't realize the stakes.
Iowa came into the game with a chance to upset Illinois. The Illini were riding a three-game losing skid to ranked teams with two games against ranked teams coming up after the Hawkeyes to finish the season. It was the perfect trap game scenario, but the Hawkeyes never got a chance to get it set.
Illinois jumped out to a quick 19-6 lead by 12:49 in the first half, and the Illini entered halftime up, 37-30, in a game they never trailed in. Sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over 16 times compared to just five turnovers from the Illini.
Basically, it was over before it was over, because the Hawkeyes did not come out with the proper sense of urgency. That's been a problem all season, according to sophomore guard Brock Harding.
“I feel like we’re not aggressive enough coming out,” he said after the game, according to Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. “Because we know that we don’t want to quick shoot the ball. But at some point, you have to come out and attack guys. Maybe get a foul call early. Gets some free throws early in the game. Just kinda get some momentum on your side."
It's hard to establish momentum when you lose the turnover battle, 16-to-5 while allowing the other team to score 17 points off those turnovers.
“That’s the difference in the game,” McCaffery said of the turnovers. “Give credit to them. They were active, they were physical, turned us over 16 times and turned that into points.”
The loss dropped Iowa to 15-13 and 6-11 in Big Ten play. The Top 15 teams in the conference will make the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes are currently 14th in the Big Ten with games left against Northwestern, No. 8 Michigan State and Nebraska remaining.