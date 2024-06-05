Seven Spurlock Discusses Iowa Hoops Offer
An array of the country's top programs are pursuing Seven Spurlock. It can be challenging for the talented 2026 wing to keep track of them all.
Luckily for Iowa, it has a hook. He shares a surname with Hawkeye director of player development, Tristan Spurlock. They're not related.
"We just call each other family because we have the same last name," Seven told HN. "We share stories of people asking us if we are related. It was a good moment for me and him."
Tristan hails from Virginia, while Seven attends Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in the Dallas area. He runs with ProSkills on the EYBL AAU club circuit.
Iowa offered Seven Spurlock a scholarship last week. He added it to the ones he's reported from Arizona State, Auburn, Houston, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and others.
Spurlock (6-5, 210) appreciates how the Hawkeyes allow their players creative freedom.
"I like how they run their sets and their style of play. They have big guards and let their wing man push the ball," he said.
He's excited to learn more about Iowa. He's aiming to get on campus.
"I would like to visit to feel the atmosphere and learn more about the school itself. I will talk to the coach and make that happen this summer," he said.
On3 sees Spurlock as a four-star prospect. Its composite industry rankings have him as the No. 71 overall player nationally, the No. 24 small forward and No. 7 in Texas in '26.
With half of his prep career still to go, he's focused on building relationships with interested programs.
"I would just like for coaches to reach out to me and my family and make me feel comfortable with them," he said.
Academics will play a big role in Spurlock's college decision.
"I’m still talking to my family about what I’m gonna study. I've got two more years to figure that out," he said.
Spurlock averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.7 minutes a game during the first session of EYBL. ProSkills was one of the top teams in the top 16U division.
As we can see when watching his highlight video, Spurlock does a lot of damage in the mid-range area and at the rim. He shows a soft, lefty touch in traffic and is a tenacious rebounder.