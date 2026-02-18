Three Numbers That Stand Out From Iowa's Top 10 Win

It didn't come easy, but the Iowa Hawkeyes handled No. 9 Nebraska, 57-52.

Offense was at a premium in this one, but the Hawkeyes delivered on their promise of giving the fans at Carver a show.

Despite not living up to the expectations vs. No. 13 Purdue on Valentines Day, this team turned around and took care of business against one of their greatest rivals.

Fans stormed the court at CHA as they snapped numerous winless streaks against ranked opponents, most importantly ones ranked within the Top 10.

1. First Ranked Win Since February 17, 2024

Tonight’s win vs No. 8 Nebraska gives Iowa its FIRST:



• ranked win since Feb 17, 2024 (exactly 2 yrs ago)

• ^ snaps 13-gm ranked losing skid

• Top 10 win since Mar 2022

• Top 10 home win since Feb 2019



And Ben McCollum is in the MIDDLE of it all.



Significant night at CHA. pic.twitter.com/aNgsJUw7Bx — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 18, 2026

It's been exactly two years since Iowa secured their first ranked win. This was something their football team was able to overcome at the end of the year in a bowl game, but now the men's basketball team is trending in the right direction.

After slipping up against No. 7 Michigan State, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 16 Illinois, and No. 5 Purdue, first year head coach Ben McCollum finally found a successfully recipe. It was far from the prettiest game in the world, but Iowa pulled out a five point win and that's all that matters.

Ben Stevens also noted this snapped a 13 game ranked winless streak. Time and time again Iowa was coming up short against top teams, but that is now behind them with a trio of ranked teams remaining.

2. First Top 10 Win Since March 13, 2022

Iowa won the B1G Championship in the 2021-22 season and a win over No. 9 Purdue helped make that possible. That year, the B1G Championship game saw Iowa overcome the Boilermakers, 75-66.

Keep in mind, that game was obviously played at a neutral site. While it may have helped their tournament seeding, they ended up losing in the first round anyways to No. 12 Richmond, 67-63.

3. First Top 10 Win At Home Since February 1, 2019

The court storm was well deserved as it's been seven years since Iowa pulled out a Top 10 win at home. Their game against Nebraska compared to this one against No. 5 Michigan were completely different. Back in 2019, they upset the Wolverines, 74-59.

Either way, it's been far too long since their home fans saw a win like this. No matter what the final score was, Iowa made history in multiple ways as they drowned the Cornhuskers in a game that may have changed everything.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!