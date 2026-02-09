Iowa Ends Decade Long Drought vs. Northwestern

Threes for this Iowa Hawkeyes team simply didn't fall early in the game and they were unable to take advantage of numerous Northwestern players being in foul trouble.

Despite coming into Carver with a 2-10 B1G record, Northwestern looked ready to compete.

In the end, Iowa prevailed, 76-70, ending a decade long drought in the process.

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, Iowa has won six straight conference games. If that's not enough, they also surpassed their win total from last season. Keep in mind, there are still eight games remaining.

First Six Game Conference Win Streak Since 2015-16

Iowa has now won six (6!) straight Big Ten games.



It’s the Hawkeyes’ FIRST six-game conference win streak since 2015-16.



Iowa has now also won 18 games this season.



That’s MORE than the Hawks won all of 2024-25.



On the rise in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/gn9KVkUsCn — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 8, 2026

Led by another career high from Bennett Stirtz, Iowa was able to secure a six point victory as they now sit at 18-5 (8-4). Their last loss was on January 14 when they nearly took down No. 5 Purdue, a team that comes to a sold-out CHA on February 14.

Before Iowa can focus on that one they have to get past Maryland, the lone team standing in their way prior to the Boilermakers matchup. Playing on the road is no easy task, but ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 76.0% chance to win that matchup. Looking at the Terrapins 9-14 (2-10) record, it's not hard to understand why.

Riding a seven game winning streak into the first home sell-out in years, on Valentine's Day, is quite the scene as they take on a ranked Purdue team that has fallen quite heavily since these teams last played. There are no guarantees Iowa's conference streak could reach eight games, but it's certainly within sight.

Iowa Must Take Things One Game At A Time

Super Sunday W 😄 pic.twitter.com/gXray5k8pS — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 8, 2026

Obviously at this stage in the season it's only conference games remaining. The Hawkeyes lone non-conference loss was to No. 4 Iowa State, a game that was decided in Ames by just four points.

No one expected first year head coach Ben McCollum to guide Iowa to an 8-4 conference record at this point in the season. There aren't a lot of easy games the rest of the way, but Iowa has done their part in beating the teams they should be beating.

Now, it's time to see just how legit this team truly is. No. 12 Purdue and No. 9 Nebraska await on the 14th and 17th before a tough trip to Madison against a Wisconsin team that handed No. 2 Michigan their lone loss of the season. Speaking of, Iowa hosts the Wolverines as their second to last game before playing the Cornhuskers again in the season finale.

