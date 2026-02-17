Iowa Must Change Starting Lineup vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes knew their final seven games wouldn't be easy, but things got a lot more difficult when they dropped a game to Maryland.

Iowa kissed their AP Top 25 hopes goodbye, especially with a disappointing 78-57 loss in front of a sold out crowd against No. 13 Purdue.

Now, Iowa sets their sights against No. 9 Nebraska. Hosting another Top 10 team is great, but the Hawkeyes know the results haven't been there.

First year head coach Ben McCollum isn't used to losing like this team did against the Boilermakers, and he's fully aware something has to change to avoid another three-game skid.

Ben McCollum on Iowa's Starting Lineup

Though he didn't definitively say whether it will happen, Ben McCollum has considered changing Iowa's starting lineup. "It's probably more of a defensive lineup to start and we do get stops with that lineup. But we just don't score and so then you're slow starting every time." — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 16, 2026

"It's probably more of a defensive lineup to start and we do get stops with that lineup. But we just don't score and so then you're slow starting every time," McCollum said ahead of the Nebraska game.

Keep in mind, Iowa will end their season in Lincoln for their second meeting with the Cornhuskers in less than a month. That game could be huge for seeding purposes, but then again there's a real chance these teams could meet for a third time in the B1G tournament.

Either way, Iowa needs to take things one game at a time. Their "defensive lineup" worked quite a bit this season as they were able to hold their opponents under their team average, but somehow that streak came to an end against a sub-par Terrapins squad.

McCollum played 11 players against Purdue, a staggering amount that hasn't been seen much this season. Of the six players that came in off the bench, five of them recorded at least nine minutes with Alvaro Folgueiras and Isaia Howard logging 26.

Remove Kael Combs From The Starting Lineup

Iowa's junior guard has started 21 of the 25 games he's played in this season. Combs is a Drake transfer, who didn't start a single game under McCollum's squad last season. This year he's averaging a career high 25.2 minutes per game which has turned into a career high 5.8 points per game.

McCollum knows Combs isn't in the lineup for his shooting abilities, and sometimes that's a detriment to this team. Getting stops is one thing, but Iowa has to be able to score consistently on the other end.

Brendan Hausen gives this team live with his three point abilities off the bench, but that hasn't been enough to propel him into the starting lineup. Iowa doesn't have to change much, but moving Combs for a player like Hausen, Folgueiras, or Howard could go a long way.

