Three Players Who Won't Be on Iowa MBB in 2026-27 Season

While one of these players has a slight chance to stick around, the Iowa Hawkeyes know they will likely be without three guards come next season.

The most notable is Bennett Stirtz, but having only three seniors is a great sign for a team that just made it to the Elite Eight.

Obviously, losing Stirtz is a massive hit, but Tavion Banks has a chance to return should a junior college lawsuit go his way.

For the time being, Iowa has to plan on playing without its second-leading scorer a year from now. Other than those two, they'll be without Brendan Hausen, a Texas native who didn't see the court in the NCAA tournament.

1. Bennett Stirtz

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) and forward Cam Manyawu (3) react in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The most obvious departure is the South All-Region Team player from Iowa's Elite Eight run. Stirtz was by far this team's leading scorer, and he did everything he could to put the team on his back against No. 3 Illinois. Sadly, it wasn't enough as Iowa jumped out to a 12-2 lead but fell to their fellow Big Ten school, 71-59.

Stirtz didn't sit a single minute in the tournament, which is something that was mentioned at every possible opportunity. It's an incredible feat, one that likely won't be replicated by any Hawkeyes in the near future. Stirtz will be missed and replacing him is going to be far easier said than done.

2. Tavion Banks

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) controls the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While it's usually a forgone conclusion that seniors aren't returning a year from now, things get a bit more complicated with Banks. In the ever-changing world of college athletics, Banks already confirmed he'll be back with the Hawkeyes if granted another year of eligibility.

Ben McCollum isn't going to rely on that, but having Banks return would be huge. Iowa can't afford to lose three guards without having anyone else come in. That's what the transfer portal is for, and it's extremely useful when Iowa's only two double-digit scorers were seniors.

3. Brendan Hausen

Iowa's Brendan Hausen attempts a basket during a game at Casey's Center on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hausen has had an extremely confusing year. He was put on blast by McCollum for his lack of defense, but Kansas State sure didn't have a problem with him as he started all 33 games for the Wildcats a year ago.

Hausen played on three different teams in his final three years, but his career certainly didn't end how he expected. The grass wasn't greener in Iowa City as he averaged just 10.3 minutes per game and sat out the entire NCAA tournament.

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