Tip Time Revealed For Iowa vs. Florida Second Round Matchup

Securing their first tournament win in five years was incredible, but now it's up to the Iowa Hawkeyes to make some more history.

Iowa hasn't won two NCAA Tournament games since the 1998-99 season. That year, they defeated UAB and Arkansas before falling to No. 1 UConn in the regional semifinals.

There's no shame in losing to the No. 1 team, especially in a case like this where Iowa is set to do battle with the defending National Champions, in Florida, no less.

Coming off an exciting 67-61 win over No. 8 Clemson in Tampa, Iowa is able to enjoy March 21 off before they face the Gators on TBS.

Tip Time Revealed For Iowa vs. Florida

TNT Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 22 pic.twitter.com/YlUX5JOfeC — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 21, 2026

Keep in mind every tip time is an approximate number depending on how the games play out earlier in the day. Come March 22, No. 9 Iowa will take on No. 1 Florida at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Second round action begins on March 21, though Iowa played their first round matchup on the 20th meaning they'll enjoy the 21st off and play on the 22nd.

The Gators had absolutely no issues taking down No. 16 Prairie View A&M, 114-55. That game marked the most points they've scored this season and was the sixth time they've dropped triple digits on their opponents this year.

Keep in mind, Florida came into this tournament fresh off a brutal 91-74 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Championship game. It didn't knock the Gators out of being a No. 1 seed, but it clearly lit a fire under them as they shot an astonishing 64% from the field against the Panthers in round one.

Iowa vs. Florida Preview

Bennett Stirtz had a rare off night for Iowa though he still managed to lead the way with 16 points. When looking at Florida's field goal percentage compared to his night (4-17), it's clear Stirtz can't let that happen again as his supporting cast isn't always the most reliable.

Kael Combs looked great as he scored 15 points and Alvaro Folgueiras added 14 off the bench. Iowa dictated the pace and played their style of basketball, one that is the complete opposite of Florida's game.

The Gators are led by junior forward Thomas Haugh who averages 17.0 points per game. He dropped 14 against the Panthers but it's important to note all five of Florida's starters finished that game with double-digits.

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