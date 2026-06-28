Ranking Iowa Football's 2026 Schedule: Opponents From Worst to First

It's college football. You're going to get some auto-wins. It's the way of scheduling in 2026.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are no different, with a couple of non-conference cupcakes and some Big Ten cellar dwellers. The thing is, Iowa also gets the best of the best out of the Big Ten.



Iowa sees complete bookends of difficulty levels on the schedule this year, demanding focus on this lackluster opponents and elite play against the best one.

12. Northern Iowa

September 19: Northern Iowa, an FCS program, is coming off a 3-9 season last year and walking into Kinnick Stadium as Iowa's final tune-up before Big Ten play starts at Michigan. This is a glorified scrimmage.

11. Northern Illinois

September 5: Northern Illinois stunned Notre Dame two years ago. That isn't happening in Iowa City in the season-opener. Mustering a 3-9 record last year, the Huskies could be in for a long day inside an energy-filled Kinnick Stadium.

10. Purdue

November 14: Oh, Purdue. The Boilermakers were 2-10 last season and enter Barry Odom's second season. It's likely to be another long year in West Lafayette for Purdue, which is likely to own the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

9. at Northwestern

November 7: David Braun gets more out of less than almost any coach in America. The thing is, that is still less than most of the Big Ten. The Wildcats are a likable, feisty bunch, but a group Iowa should manage in typical Kirk Ferentz fashion.

8. Iowa State

September 12: The Cyclones would typically be a touch higher, but the turnover this year is massive for this team. A new head coach and new roster coming to Kinnick Stadium is a tall order, and Iowa wants revenge on last year's game that ended with the help of a fluky, double-tipped completion.

7. Wisconsin

October 31: Is Luke Fickell coaching Wisconsin at this point in the season if things start slow? The seat is hot, and losing to your rivals doesn't help. This rivalry has lost a bit of its feel over the last few years with Iowa's dominance.

6. Nebraska

November 27: Nebraska is a situation where we all need to see it to believe it. How many years can this team be predicted to turn the corner? I think Nebraska is closer to moving on from Matt Rhule than they are turning the corner.

5. at Minnesota

October 24: The Gophers are never an easy out. Like their head coach, P.J. Fleck, they are constantly a bunch that just hangs around and won't go away. Iowa is the better team here, but rivalries on the road get weird.

4. at Illinois

November 21: Bret Bielema has made Illinois a physical bunch. They play defense, run the ball, and, quite honestly, are somewhat mirroring Iowa. I expect this game to be tight and low-scoring.

3. at Michigan

September 26: This game is going to be a boxing match inside a telephone box. Kyle Whittingham, in his first year, is going to demand physicality from Michigan. This game may also take only two hours. Both of these groups want to run the ball. Going into the Big House is never easy, let alone for your Big Ten opener.

2. at Washington

October 10: Maybe a surprise coming in at No. 2? The Huskies get this game at home on a Friday night with Iowa traveling on a short week. This is a brutal spot for Iowa against a team that many have pegged as a fringe College Football Playoff contender.

1. Ohio State

October 3: You know who it had to be. It's Ohio State. They are the best team on Iowa's schedule and quite possibly in the entire country. This team is a bona fide national title contender. Iowa's saving grace is that this game is inside Kinnick Stadium, where magic finds a way to happen.