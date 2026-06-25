3 Iowa Stars Crack College Football 27's Top 10 Ratings — But One Hawkeye Was Snubbed

Fire up the Xbox or PlayStation. EA Sports College Football 27 is set to release on July 9, 2026, and we already have drama surrounding the game.



No, it isn't about the gameplay or how you can edit your favorite player's swag. It's the ratings that are coming out for players across the country.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are no strangers to top players across the board, and this year's rating reflects that, but not without one major, glaring snub from his positional top 10 rankings - Zach Lutmer.

The Iowa Hawkeyes offense leads the way

In somewhat of a surprise, the trio of Hawkeyes cracking the top 10 at their positional rankings all come on the offensive side of the ball.



What isn't surprising is what position those players come from.

Kade Pieper is the top-ranked center in the game, coming in at 95 overall. Pieper is the eighth-highest-ranked player in the entire game.



Joining him with a standout ranking is Trevor Lauck, No. 7 left tackle in the game, rated a 90 overall.



Lastly, but not least, in typical Iowa fashion, a tight end makes an appearance. DJ Vonnahme comes in as the No. 5 tight end in College Football 27, with a rating of 88 overall.

Among the best in the game 😤



Three Hawkeyes rank Top 10 at their position in @EASPORTSCollege pic.twitter.com/hyQJO8lgkA — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 24, 2026

EA Sports snubbed Iowa's best defensive player

Headlining Iowa's defense in 2026 will be the versatile defensive back Zach Lutmer. Playing the hybrid CASH position in Iowa's defense, which is a blend of cornerback, safety, and linebacker at times, Lutmer is Phil Parker's chess piece to move around.



Last year, Lutmer flashed brilliance for Iowa. He had a game-changing interception against Fernando Mendoza, which set Iowa up with a chance to upset the Indiana Hoosiers.

He has a pick-six against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And he may not have even reached his full potential yet.



The question to ask EA Sports is whether there are really 10 defensive backs better than him. My guess is no. Look at Iowa's history and how its defensive backs usually turn out. I'll take my chances with Lutmer.

Notable Big Ten player ratings in College Football 27

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Penn State on Nov. 1. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith stands alone as the top-rated player in this year's game, coming in as the first-ever player to be rated a 99 overall at the launch of a college football game.



Smith and the Buckeyes come to Iowa City on October 3.

Coming in at No. 2 in the game is Indiana's left tackle Carter Smith, with a 97 overall rating. A pair of quarterbacks, Oregon's Dante Moore and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, are rated 95 and 94 overall, respectively.