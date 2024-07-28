5 Iowa Football X-Factors in 2024
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Sports writers hang on to certain terms like their children. Fans adopt them, too. They're often labels and descriptions.
We frequently use them in categorizing athletes. You know about Go-To Players, Clutch Players, Big-Game Players, etc.
During the college football preseason, finding X-Factors is a common practice. A loose definition would be someone whose play can swing results. That's pressure.
After that, components included in choosing someone to be an X-Factor vary from analyst to analyst. Position, past performance and perceived potential are some of the key ingredients for me in identifying them.
In perusing the Iowa Football roster, here are five Hawkeyes I see as X-Factors heading into training camp:
Seth Anderson, JR, WR
We could probably just list this position group, right? I thought about Kaleb Brown here, but I have him already penciled in as a difference-maker (see, another fun sports writing terms).
Anderson, son of former NFL receiver, Flipper Anderson, blasted his way into the collective consciousness of Hawkeye Nation. Seth hauled in a a 36-yard touchdown catch on the third play of Iowa's 2023 season. He caught 42 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns during his final season at Charleston Southern in '22.
Injuries slowed Anderson for much of last season after that opening act. He finished his first campaign in the Big Ten with 11 receptions for 150 yards and just that one trip into the end zone.
Anderson is not a burner but a technically-sound receiver that could benefit from more motion in Tim Lester's offense. A touch more time allowed to get in and out of routes with improved O-Line and more quarterback accuracy also should help.
I think that's going to happen. Honestly, how could it not?
For his part, Anderson must be healthy, which, obviously, is out of his control. What he can control is being focused and catching the vast majority of the balls thrown his way.
Having two productive receivers in Brown and Anderson will put Iowa light years ahead of where it's been. Add them to a very experienced offensive line, proven tight ends and running backs, and a healthy starting quarterback, and you're capable of complementing your stellar defense all the way to the College Football Playoff.
Logan Jones, SR, C
We referenced the O-Line's experience in the Seth Anderson writeup above. Seven guys returning at the position have combined for 153 starts.
The experience hasn't yielded consistently effective results the last several seasons. Injuries have played a role in the unevenness.
The position group should be able to withstand health concerns. Retention is improving and development is happening. It's hard imagining a scenario where the offensive line gets a pass for underperforming in '24.
At the center of that is Jones, a smart, talented performer who switched from defense to offense early in his career. Injuries and necessary development time have impacted his consistency to date.
With 26 starts under his belt, the Council Bluffs Lewis Central product is fully capable of dominating. If he can do that, he'll lift up the guys around him.
Jermari Harris, SR, CB
There are few current Hawkeyes more fun to speak with than Jermari Harris. He's introspective and observant. He's also good at football. If he becomes really good this fall, it raises this defense another notch.
Harris could have new starter in John Nestor opposite him. If the veteran can cover more of his side of the field, it allows the youngster to receive more help from their teammates.
Like others on this list, Harris has experienced some turbulence, injury and otherwise, during his Hawkeye career. Also like them, he oozes enough talent to be a primetime performer.
Harris has started 18 games at cornerback, accumulating five interceptions and 17 passes-defended. He's learned the position at Iowa alongside stalwarts like Riley Moss and Cooper DeJean.
Now, it's Harris' turn. An All-Big Ten type season would just be another headache for opponents facing Iowa's daunting defense.
Max Llewellyn, JR, DE
You usually have to pick nits when it comes to finding holes in Iowa's defense. Even then, the spots are never truly soft.
That's the case with the pass rush, which lost a consistent presence in Joe Evans to the NFL. Deontae Craig is the most experienced edge, and Ethan Hurkett has shined during his limited opportunities out there.
The next man in line heading into camp is Max Llewellyn. He has three years in the program preparing for this time. The Hawkeyes need him to perform.
Llewellyn delivered 2.5 sacks last season, showing he's capable of more. He arrived at Iowa with a good pedigree having picked the Hawkeyes ahead of reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska and others.
As good as this defense looks on paper with so much experience in its back seven, they can't hold up forever. The Hawkeyes need pressure, and it would be welcomed if Llewellyn provided a significant portion of it.
Cade McNamara, SR, QB
With all due respect to the first four guys listed here and the other quarterbacks on the roster, there are few bigger X-Factors in the Big Ten than Cade McNamara. Yes, the pieces around him need to perform. But if they do and he doesn't, the path to reaching the team's ceiling goes kaput.
McNamara told us earlier this month that he's as healthy as he's been during 20 months in Iowa City. Tag on an early season-ending injury at his previous school, Michigan, in '22, and it's longer than that.
IF McNamara can remain upright, the Hawkeyes have a signal caller that's played in the CFP, albeit with a more talented supporting cast on offense. But he doesn't have to carry this Iowa team, either. The D and special teams should be top notch.
The Nevada native must to be present and efficient. If he completes at least 60 percent of his passes and protects the football, let the good times roll for the Black and Gold.