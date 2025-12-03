Three 2026 Defenders Announce Iowa Signings

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ early signing period continues to be busy as three more future Hawks, defensive back Ronnie “Snook” Hill, athlete/defensive back Eli Robbins, and cornerback Darion Jones, are set to sign on December 3.

Kirk Ferentz’s coaching staff is set to make things official with a major chunk of the 2026 recruiting class as soon as the early signing window opens.

Ronnie Hill, Defensive Back

Three-star Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson defensive back Ronnie "Snook" Hill will sign at 2:30 PM on December 3 in the ECC at Stevenson High School. He committed to Iowa on June 22, 2025, after multiple visits, including camps and game days in Iowa City.

“I will be signing with the HAWKS🐤Dec 3 at Stevenson highschool at 2:30 in the ECC everybody invited,” Hill announced on X.

In his junior year, Hill recorded 19 receptions for 292 yards and a touchdown in addition to 11 tackles in four games. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Kent State. He was the second defensive back to join Iowa’s 2026 recruiting class.

Eli Robbins, Defensive Back

Norwalk (Iowa) athlete Eli Robbins will sign early at 7:45 AM on December 3, in the Norwalk High School NPECC, open to everyone. Robbins joined the team as a preferred walk-on on July 1, 2025.

“I will be signing to The University of Iowa tomorrow morning (Dec 3rd) @ 7:45 am at Norwalk High School in the NPECC. Everyone is welcome!🐤🖤” Robbins announced on X.

Over two seasons, Robbins recorded 2,736 offensive yards, 27 TDs, 58 tackles, and 6 INTs. He chose the Hawkeyes over Army, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Dartmouth.

Darion Jones, Cornerback

Four-star Omaha North cornerback Darion Jones will sign at 9:00 AM in the Omaha North High School auditorium. He committed to Iowa on July 4, 2025, over Minnesota, Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas State, and others. He is the No. 2 prospect from Nebraska and No. 25 cornerback in the nation.

“I will be signing to The University of Iowa tomorrow morning (Dec 3rd) @ 9 am at Omaha North High School in the auditorium. Everyone is welcome!🐤🖤” Jones wrote on X.

He recorded over 700 receiving yards and caught 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he grabbed eight interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Jones also added four special-teams touchdowns, taking two kickoffs and two punts to the end zone.

Signing Day Galore for Iowa

Hill, Robbins, and Jones add to an already packed December 3 slate for Iowa, joining previously announced ceremonies for Carson Nielsen , Brody Schaffer , Colin Whitters , Luke Brewer, Hudson Parliament, Owen Linder , Gene Riordan , and Marcello Vitti .

