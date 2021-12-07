8 Hawkeyes Earn AP All-B1G Honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eight members of the University of Iowa football team were named to the Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Junior center Tyler Linderbaum was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. Linderbaum was one of only three unanimous first-team selections.

Senior cornerback Riley Moss was also a first-team honoree.

Junior safety Dane Belton, junior linebacker Jack Campbell, senior cornerback Matt Hankins, senior returner Charlie Jones, senior offensive lineman Kyler Schott, senior kicker Caleb Shudak, senior defensive end and Zach VanValkenburg were second-team selections.

Linderbaum has started 34 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-8 record during that span. The Hawkeyes won their final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins. He was named the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, and is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy.

Moss ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big Ten with four interceptions. Moss returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Iowa’s opening win over Indiana.



Belton ranks second in the nation in interceptions (5), including two in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Nov. 6. He has 43 tackles this season, including four tackles for loss.

Campbell leads Iowa and ranks second in the Big Ten with 129 tackles, including 53 solo tackles and 76 assists. He also has six pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one caused fumble and 3.5 tackles for loss. He returned an interception for a touchdown in Iowa’s win over the Fighting Illini.

Hankins has three interceptions, two coming in Iowa’s win against Minnesota on Nov. 13. He has totaled 44 tackles and five pass break-ups.



Jones leads the conference and ranks second in the NCAA in total kick return yards (605). Jones also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Iowa’s win over Illinois on Nov. 20. He was named the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.

Schott has made 18 career starts and played in 25 games. He has started the last nine games at left guard.

Shudak has gone 23-of-27 on field goal attempts this season, with a long of 51 yards. He is 4-of-6 on attempts of 50-plus.

VanValkenburg has started all 13 games at defensive end. He has totaled 26 solo tackles and 24 assists, with 12.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.