Skip to main content
Aaron Graves MaxPreps National Athlete of Year

Aaron Graves MaxPreps National Athlete of Year

Incoming Iowa Football Defensive Lineman Joins Elite Company

'22 Gowrie (IA) Southeast Valley High DL Aaron Graves visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Sept. 4, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Incoming Iowa Football Defensive Lineman Joins Elite Company

IOWA CITY, Iowa –Incoming University of Iowa freshman Aaron Graves was named the 2021-22 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Graves is the first four-sport standout to receive the award as well as the first from Iowa to win the award, which has been presented since 2007-08

As a senior Graves was named an Adidas All-America, Elite All-State team and Gatorade Player of the Year. He earned first-team all-state and all-district honors, along with being named district defensive MVP and Class 2A Hog of the Game in state championship contest.

The Dayton, Iowa, native, was a four-year football letterman as an offensive and defensive lineman. He helped Southeast Valley win its first-ever state title as a senior. Graves holds school record for sacks in a game and career (37), along with career tackles (221). He also holds school marks for longest punt and best punting average (38.0)

Graves recorded 63 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He recorded 10 sacks as a junior, 8.5 sacks as a sophomore, and 67 tackles as a freshman, including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Graves also competed in basketball, wrestling and track as a prep. He completed his prep basketball career as school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,356 career points, averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game as a senior. He placed fourth in state wrestling as a junior and senior at heavyweight with a 28-3 record as a senior. Graves holds the school record in shot put (52-2) and placed fifth at state championships as a senior.

Graves graduated from Southeast Valley High School with a 4.0 grade point average and he earned an associate of arts degree from Iowa Central Community College in May.

Past Winners

2007-08 — Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette (Pa.)

2008-09 — Garrett Gilbert, Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

2009-10 — Dorial Green-Beckham, Hillcrest (Springfield, Mo.)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2010-11 — Kasen Williams, Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)

2011-12 — Anthony Alford, Petal (Miss.)

2012-13 — Derrick Henry, Yulee (Fla.)

2013-14 — Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse (Texas)

2014-15 — Kyler Murray, Allen (Texas)

2015-16 — Lonzo Ball, Chino Hills (Calif.)

2016-17 — Tim Tawa, West Linn (Ore.)

2017-18 — Jordyn Adams, Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)

2018-19 — Joe Girard III, Glens Falls (N.Y.)

2019-20 — Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

2020-21 — Lebbeus Overton, Milton (Ga.)

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Basketball Herky
Basketball

An Early Look at '22-23 Iowa Basketball

By John Bohnenkamp16 hours ago
Anterio Thompson
Football

Anterio Thompson Talks Iowa Football Camp

By Rob HoweJun 7, 2022
David Caulker
Football

David Caulker Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob HoweJun 6, 2022
Robert Gallery
Football

Robert Gallery, Dallas Clark on College Hall of Fame Ballot

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 6, 2022
Iowa Basketball Big Ten Championship
Basketball

Report: Iowa Basketball Taking on Duke

By Rob HoweJun 3, 2022
Charlie Jones
Football

Report: Charlie Jones Headed to Purdue

By Rob HoweJun 3, 2022
Kaleb Johnson
Football

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Kaleb Johnson

By Rob HoweJun 3, 2022
Kris Murray
Basketball

Kris Murray Grows During NBA Draft Process

By John BohnenkampJun 2, 2022