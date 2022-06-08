Aaron Graves MaxPreps National Athlete of Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa –Incoming University of Iowa freshman Aaron Graves was named the 2021-22 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Graves is the first four-sport standout to receive the award as well as the first from Iowa to win the award, which has been presented since 2007-08

As a senior Graves was named an Adidas All-America, Elite All-State team and Gatorade Player of the Year. He earned first-team all-state and all-district honors, along with being named district defensive MVP and Class 2A Hog of the Game in state championship contest.

The Dayton, Iowa, native, was a four-year football letterman as an offensive and defensive lineman. He helped Southeast Valley win its first-ever state title as a senior. Graves holds school record for sacks in a game and career (37), along with career tackles (221). He also holds school marks for longest punt and best punting average (38.0)

Graves recorded 63 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He recorded 10 sacks as a junior, 8.5 sacks as a sophomore, and 67 tackles as a freshman, including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Graves also competed in basketball, wrestling and track as a prep. He completed his prep basketball career as school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,356 career points, averaging 22 points and nine rebounds per game as a senior. He placed fourth in state wrestling as a junior and senior at heavyweight with a 28-3 record as a senior. Graves holds the school record in shot put (52-2) and placed fifth at state championships as a senior.

Graves graduated from Southeast Valley High School with a 4.0 grade point average and he earned an associate of arts degree from Iowa Central Community College in May.

Past Winners

2007-08 — Terrelle Pryor, Jeannette (Pa.)

2008-09 — Garrett Gilbert, Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

2009-10 — Dorial Green-Beckham, Hillcrest (Springfield, Mo.)

2010-11 — Kasen Williams, Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)

2011-12 — Anthony Alford, Petal (Miss.)

2012-13 — Derrick Henry, Yulee (Fla.)

2013-14 — Patrick Mahomes, Whitehouse (Texas)

2014-15 — Kyler Murray, Allen (Texas)

2015-16 — Lonzo Ball, Chino Hills (Calif.)

2016-17 — Tim Tawa, West Linn (Ore.)

2017-18 — Jordyn Adams, Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)

2018-19 — Joe Girard III, Glens Falls (N.Y.)

2019-20 — Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

2020-21 — Lebbeus Overton, Milton (Ga.)