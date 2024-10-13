Analyst Unveils Massive Take On Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Kaleb Johnson dominated once again on Saturday, carrying the ball 21 times for 166 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the Iowa Hawkeyes' 40-10 win over the Washington Huskies.
Johnson racked up 109 yards in the first half, rebounding after a rather tame performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend.
After Johnson's brilliant showing, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports took to social media to campaign for the star running back's Heisman Trophy chances.
"Ashton Jeanty getting plenty of deserved love but the more I watch Kaleb Johnson, and the more I see of QB play across the country, the more I believe Jeanty shouldn't be the only RB in that Heisman convo," Fornelli wrote on X.
It's hard to argue with that statement.
After his marvelous outing versus Washington, Johnson now has 937 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year, averaging an incredible 7.9 yards per carry.
The 21-year-old has truly emerged out of nowhere following a rather pedestrian start to his career with the Hawkeyes.
Johnson arrived at Iowa in 2022, and in his debut campaign, he registered 779 yards and six scores while logging 5.2 yards per attempt. Solid numbers, but hardly what Johnson has produced in 2024.
Then, last year, the Cedar Rapids, Ia. native actually struggled, finishing with 463 yards while reaching the end zone three times on the ground, posting just four yards per tote.
It has certainly been a breakout season for Johnson, who is now on the radar of NFL teams with the 2025 NFL Draft looming.
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-2 with their victory over the Huskies and will face the Michigan State Spartans next Saturday.