HN TV: One-on-One with Ben Kueter

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa City High junior Ben Kueter has college goals. He'd like to be a four-time national heavyweight champion in wrestling at Iowa and win titles with the Hawkeye Football program.

There's nothing wrong with setting the bar at its highest point. And Kueter knows it will take a lot of work. He still has almost two years left of high school to keep improving before arriving in the college across town.

Kueter committed to Iowa Football and Wrestling on Sunday. The two-time state wrestling champion also reported scholarship offers from Minnesota, Iowa State and Missouri for football.

"It was a tough decision but I knew where I wanted to be," Kueter said.

We caught up with the City High four-sport standout Monday here at the school to see if his decision sunk in yet and more about his choice.

Watch what he had to say in this HN TV video interview: