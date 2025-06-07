Big Ten Analysts Make Predictions on Iowa Hawkeyes Finish in Conference
There are mixed opinions on where the Iowa Hawkeyes will finish during the 2025 season.
The Hawkeyes enter the season with a reputation as one of the best defensive teams in the nation with a less-than-impressive offense each year. That is what Iowa looked to change this offseason.
If the Hawkeyes can make that jump offensively, there is a chance for something special in Iowa City. That remains a big 'if' and leaves some gunshy on where the place the team within a loaded Big Ten.
On Friday, Big Ten analysts Jake Butt and Adam Breneman predicted the outcome for the top half of the conference. Both had Iowa finishing in the top nine but differed on position.
Butt placed the Hawkeyes eighth, ahead of only Nebraska, while Breneman predicted that they will finish ninth in the Big Ten.
The top four teams on both lists were the same. Butt has Ohio State finishing at the top while Breneman put Penn State in the No. 1 slot. Illinois continues to be the popular choice for breakout team in the conference as well.
Iowa went out and landed Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal. The FCS Heisman winner was a major get for a team looking to make drastic improvements on the offensive side of the ball.
Iowa remains a big question mark heading into the season and this has led to tempered expectations. If all goes right, there is a chance that the team can jump near the top of the Big Ten.