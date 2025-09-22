Big Ten Power Rankings: Iowa Climbs After Win Over Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes began Big Ten play the way every team wants to: with a win.
Sure, it wasn't pretty, but the Hawkeyes rallied to beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 38-28 on the road in Week 4. The defense tightened up after a rough start, the offense looked better than it has in a while and the special teams unit made a few key plays as well. All around, a good win for Kirk Ferentz and co.
So, how do they stack up in this week's Big Ten power rankings? Let's dive in.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)
Last Week: 1
Week 4 Result: Bye
The reigning national champions enjoyed a week off before opening Big Ten play at Washington in Week 5.
2. Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 4 Result: 41-7 win vs. Oregon State
Oregon ran over Oregon State in the final edition of the "Civil War" for the foreseeable future. Dante Moore had a nearly perfect day as he threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, while the Ducks out-gained the Beavers by more than 400 yards.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 7
Week 4 Result: 63-10 win vs. Illinois
What a statement for Curt Cignetti's team. The Hoosiers were underdogs heading into their prime-time matchup against the Fighting Illini, but absolutely manhandled them in every aspect of play. There's a real chance that this team is better than the one that made the College Football Playoff last year.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 4 Result: Bye
Coming out of the bye, Penn State finally faces its first real test when it hosts Oregon in a highly-anticipated Week 5 matchup.
5. USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 5
Week 4 Result: 45-31 win vs. Michigan State
USC's offense once again shined in Week 4, with Jayden Maiava throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns and Makai Lemon catching eight passes for 127 yards and one score. The Trojans jumped out to a 31-10 lead early in the third quarter and went into cruise control for the rest of the game.
6. Washington Huskies (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 7
Week 4 Result: 59-24 win at Washington State
Like Oregon, Washington dominated its in-state rival in a blowout victory, with Demond Williams Jr. throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns with only three incompletions. Thankfully for the sport, the Apple Cup will continue moving forward.
7. Michigan Wolverines (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 9
Week 4 Result: 30-27 win at Nebraska
Not the prettiest win in the world, but Michigan was able to fend off a late rally to start conference play off right. The Wolverines ran for 290 yards while averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
8. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0)
Last Week: 10
Week 4 Result: 38-28 win at Rutgers
In an uncharacteristic performance, Iowa's offense was the star of the show in Week 4. Mark Gronowski was efficient throwing the ball and added three touchdowns on the ground. Kaden Wetjen also had another amazing special teams play, running the opening kickoff back for a 100-yard touchdown.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 4 Result: 30-27 loss vs. Michigan
Yet another one-score loss for Nebraska, which now falls to 3-11 in such games under third-year head coach Matt Rhule. Dylan Raiola was sacked seven times on the day, which, needless to say, isn't a recipe for winning football.
10. Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 14
Week 4 Result: 27-10 win at Wisconsin
Maryland had never beaten Wisconsin before, but changed that with authority in Week 4. The Terrapins took a 20-0 halftime lead to completely suck all the energy out of Camp Randall Stadium, exactly what any road team wants to do.
11. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 4 Result: 63-10 loss at Illinois
The Illini are lucky to not fall further after their absolutely embarrassing performance in Week 4. They had just 161 total yards and nine first downs while going 1-for-10 on third downs. After entering the season with high expectations, Brett Bielma's team came crashing down to Earth in a blazing inferno.
12. Michigan State Spartans (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 4 Result: 45-31 loss at USC
The Spartans looked a bit sleepy in a game that started at 11 p.m. ET across the country. Granted, the Trojans are a tough opponent, but this game shows that Jonathan Smith and co. have a way to go.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 12
Result: Bye
The Golden Gophers had a week to recover after last week's blowout loss to Cal, which then lost 34-0 to San Diego State. They open Big Ten play in Week 5 against Rutgers, and speaking of which...
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 13
Result: 38-28 loss vs. Iowa
The Scarlet Knights started the game red hot with touchdowns on their first three possessions, but went cold after that and only scored one more touchdown the rest of the way. They still had a chance to win, but allowed 14 unanswered points to the Hawkeyes to let it slip away.
15. Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 4 Result: 56-30 loss at Notre Dame
Yes, it's very weird for a team to move up after a 26-point loss against a previously winless opponent (even if it is Notre Dame), but to the Boilermakers' credit, they at least showed a bit of fight in this game. That's more than the bottom three teams can say.
16. Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 4 Result: 27-10 loss vs. Maryland
The Luke Fickell era in Wisconsin hit rock bottom in Week 4. Even with a backup quarterback and several other injuries, the Badgers' performance in this game was nothing short of pathetic all-around. Camp Randall, traditionally one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten, was completely dead late in the game, and that's a damning indictment.
17. Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 17
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Wildcats had a chance to regroup after a blowout loss to Oregon the week before.
18. UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0)
Last Week: 18
Week 4 Result: Bye
The Bruins also had a chance to rest after an embarrassing loss to New Mexico in Week 3 that led to DeShaun Foster's firing. If they don't beat Northwestern next week, there's a very good chance the Bruins won't win a game this season.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!