Iowa's Offense Comes Alive in Win Over Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes having no offense is one of the biggest running jokes in college football, but there's a reason for that.
Indeed, the Hawkeyes struggled to put points on the board for a few years, finishing 10th in the Big Ten in scoring offense in 2021 (23.4 points per game), 12th in 2022 (17.7) and 14th, or dead last, in 2023 (15.4). Granted, they still won plenty throughout those seasons, even making the Big Ten Championship Game in 2021 and 2023, but that made their offensive inepitude even more perplexing.
However, their offense improved significantly in 2024, and while it's still early in 2025, it looks like it's taking yet another step forward.
The Hawkeyes' offense looked very solid in a 38-28 road win over the Rugers Scarlet Knights on Friday night. Mark Gronowski completed 12 of 18 passes for 186 yards while adding 55 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and running back Kamari Moulton had 14 carries fo 68 yards and one touchdown.
The Hawkeyes scored their most points in a Big Ten road game since 2021, when they blew out Maryland 51-14. Gronowski views it as a huge sign of progress for the team.
"It was an awesome day," Gronowski told reporters after the game. "It was a great step in the right direction offensively and I still feel like there's so much more room to improve on the passing side, the rushing attack as well. We're going to keep improving every single week. It was awesome to have that rhythm today, have that confidence in ourselves and belief in ourselves. We're going to keep working with the receivers after practice, getting the extra film sessions in on our own, and we're going to keep this thing moving forward."
THe Hawkeyes' offense was still far from perfect. They only had 346 total yards to the Scarlet Knights' 400, and their point total was buoyed by help from other units. Kaden Wetjen took the opening kickoff back for a 100-yard touchdown, while Jaxon Rexroth's fourth-quarter interception helped set Iowa up in Rutgers territory before the final touchdown.
However, they went blow-for-blow with a solid offense on the road, and that's a great sign going forward.
"That was a big thing we kept talking about the entire game was just responding, responding, responding," Gronowski said. "We kept preaching that on the sidelines, and I mean they'd go score, we'd go score, they'd go score, we'd go score. We just had to keep answering.
