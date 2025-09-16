Inside The Hawkeyes

Where Iowa Stands in Big Ten After Week 3

How do the Iowa Hawkeyes stack up entering conference play?

Jon Alfano

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history, passing Woody Hayes, with a win over the Massachusetts Minutemen Sept. 13, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history, passing Woody Hayes, with a win over the Massachusetts Minutemen Sept. 13, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially done with non-conference play following Saturday's 47-7 win over lowly UMass. Before Big Ten competition kicks off this week, though, how to the Hawkeyes stand up against the rest of the league?

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last Week: 1
Result: 37-9 win over Ohio

The Buckeyes didn't play their best ball, but were still in very little danger of losing this game. Racking up 573 yards of offense is great against any opponent, though Julian Sayin will likely want to clean up his two interceptions.

2. Oregon Ducks (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 2
Result: 34-14 win over Northwestern

The final score is deceiving here, as the Ducks led 34-0 before pulling their starters. It was the textbook definition of a business trip for Dan Lanning and co., and they handled their business very well.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 3
Result: 52-6 win over Villanova

The Nittany Lions pitched a shutout until the final play of the game (bad beat for bettors) to end non-conference play with a bang. Drew Allar will have to work on his efficiency throughout conference play, though, as only completing 55.2 percent of his passes just isn't going to cut it against better competition.

4. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 4
Result: 38-0 win over Western Michigan

The Illini's offense took a while to get going, but their defense more than picked up the slack by allowing just 204 total yards and and 12 first downs all day. This week's top-20 showdown at Indiana should be quite telling for both teams.

5. USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: 5
Result: 33-17 win over Purdue

Not quite the offensive explosion the Trojans put out in the first two weeks of the season, but a road win over a conference opponent is always worth celebrating. Plus, winning the turnover battle 3-0 is great for a team that's struggled on defense lately.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 6
Result: 59-7 win over Houston Christian

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers did exactly what they needed to: go out and dominate an inferior opponent. This week's matchup against Michigan should be very intriguing.

7. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 9
Result: 73-0 over Indiana State

The Hoosiers out-gained their opponent 680-77 and only allowed five first downs all night. With the level of competition they've played, though, it still feels too early to judge this team.

8. Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 8
Result: Bye

The Huskies enjoyed a bye week before this week's Apple Cup against Washington State. Seeing their rival get blown out 59-10 against North Texas was probably pretty fun, though.

9. Michigan Wolverines (2-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 10
Result: 63-3 win over Central Michigan

The Wolverines took all their frustrations from their loss to Oklahoma a week prior out on Central Michigan on Saturday. Rushing for 390 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and a whopping eight touchdowns is truly something out of a video game.

10. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski
Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scrambles with the ball during the second quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Last Week: 11
Result: 47-7 win over UMass

Iowa rebounded from a loss to Iowa State and cruised to an easy win over UMass. They didn't light up the scoreboard to the same level as some other teams, but for this team, this might as well count as an offensive explosion.

11. Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 13
Result: 41-24 win over Youngstown State

Not the prettiest game for the Spartans, as they allowed 24 points and 339 yards against an FCS team. With a late road matchup against USC coming up, Jonathan Smith's team must tighten up.

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 8
Result: 27-14 loss to California

The Golden Gophers weren't so golden on the West Coast late Saturday night. After pulling ahead 14-10 late in the third quarter, Minnesota allowed 17 unanswered points to suffer their first loss of the season.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 14
Result: 60-10 win over Norfolk State

The Scarlet Knights once again took care of business and beat up on an inferior opponent, but they're another team that's hard to judge until they face tougher competition.

14. Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 15
Result: 44-17 win over Towson

Basically the exact same thing that was said for Rutgers can be said for Maryland. The upcoming schedule isn't too tough, though, so perhaps the Terrapins could play their way up the list.

15. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 12
Result: 38-14 loss to Alabama

The Badgers never stood a chance in this game, as the Crimson Tide built a 28-0 lead by the third quarter and just cruised from there. One has to wonder how much longer Luke Fickell really has left as Wisconsin's head coach.

16. Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-1)

Last Week: 16
Result: 33-17 loss to USC

Purdue at least kept it somewhat close against USC, but three interception from Ryan Browne sunk any chances the Boilermakers had in this game. It doesn't get easier with a road trip to Notre Dame next on the docket.

17. Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1)

Last Week: 17
Result: 34-14 loss to Oregon

The Wildcats were never really in this game, and no one really expected them to be. It's going to be another logn season in Evanston.

18. UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0)

Last Week: 18
Result: 35-10 loss to New Mexico

Rock bottom, or at least UCLA hopes this is as low as it goes. A 35-10 home loss to New Mexico - whom the Bruins paid $1.2 million to come to L.A., fun fact - to fall to 0-3 on the season goes well beyond embarrassing for this program, or any for that matter. The Bruins rightfully fired head coach DeShaun Foster after this disastrous start to the season.

Jon Alfano
