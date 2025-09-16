Where Iowa Stands in Big Ten After Week 3
The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially done with non-conference play following Saturday's 47-7 win over lowly UMass. Before Big Ten competition kicks off this week, though, how to the Hawkeyes stand up against the rest of the league?
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0 Overall, 0-0 Big Ten)
Last Week: 1
Result: 37-9 win over Ohio
The Buckeyes didn't play their best ball, but were still in very little danger of losing this game. Racking up 573 yards of offense is great against any opponent, though Julian Sayin will likely want to clean up his two interceptions.
2. Oregon Ducks (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 2
Result: 34-14 win over Northwestern
The final score is deceiving here, as the Ducks led 34-0 before pulling their starters. It was the textbook definition of a business trip for Dan Lanning and co., and they handled their business very well.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 3
Result: 52-6 win over Villanova
The Nittany Lions pitched a shutout until the final play of the game (bad beat for bettors) to end non-conference play with a bang. Drew Allar will have to work on his efficiency throughout conference play, though, as only completing 55.2 percent of his passes just isn't going to cut it against better competition.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 4
Result: 38-0 win over Western Michigan
The Illini's offense took a while to get going, but their defense more than picked up the slack by allowing just 204 total yards and and 12 first downs all day. This week's top-20 showdown at Indiana should be quite telling for both teams.
5. USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 5
Result: 33-17 win over Purdue
Not quite the offensive explosion the Trojans put out in the first two weeks of the season, but a road win over a conference opponent is always worth celebrating. Plus, winning the turnover battle 3-0 is great for a team that's struggled on defense lately.
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 6
Result: 59-7 win over Houston Christian
Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers did exactly what they needed to: go out and dominate an inferior opponent. This week's matchup against Michigan should be very intriguing.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 9
Result: 73-0 over Indiana State
The Hoosiers out-gained their opponent 680-77 and only allowed five first downs all night. With the level of competition they've played, though, it still feels too early to judge this team.
8. Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 8
Result: Bye
The Huskies enjoyed a bye week before this week's Apple Cup against Washington State. Seeing their rival get blown out 59-10 against North Texas was probably pretty fun, though.
9. Michigan Wolverines (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 10
Result: 63-3 win over Central Michigan
The Wolverines took all their frustrations from their loss to Oklahoma a week prior out on Central Michigan on Saturday. Rushing for 390 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and a whopping eight touchdowns is truly something out of a video game.
10. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 11
Result: 47-7 win over UMass
Iowa rebounded from a loss to Iowa State and cruised to an easy win over UMass. They didn't light up the scoreboard to the same level as some other teams, but for this team, this might as well count as an offensive explosion.
11. Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 13
Result: 41-24 win over Youngstown State
Not the prettiest game for the Spartans, as they allowed 24 points and 339 yards against an FCS team. With a late road matchup against USC coming up, Jonathan Smith's team must tighten up.
12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 8
Result: 27-14 loss to California
The Golden Gophers weren't so golden on the West Coast late Saturday night. After pulling ahead 14-10 late in the third quarter, Minnesota allowed 17 unanswered points to suffer their first loss of the season.
13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 14
Result: 60-10 win over Norfolk State
The Scarlet Knights once again took care of business and beat up on an inferior opponent, but they're another team that's hard to judge until they face tougher competition.
14. Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0)
Last Week: 15
Result: 44-17 win over Towson
Basically the exact same thing that was said for Rutgers can be said for Maryland. The upcoming schedule isn't too tough, though, so perhaps the Terrapins could play their way up the list.
15. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1, 0-0)
Last Week: 12
Result: 38-14 loss to Alabama
The Badgers never stood a chance in this game, as the Crimson Tide built a 28-0 lead by the third quarter and just cruised from there. One has to wonder how much longer Luke Fickell really has left as Wisconsin's head coach.
16. Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-1)
Last Week: 16
Result: 33-17 loss to USC
Purdue at least kept it somewhat close against USC, but three interception from Ryan Browne sunk any chances the Boilermakers had in this game. It doesn't get easier with a road trip to Notre Dame next on the docket.
17. Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 17
Result: 34-14 loss to Oregon
The Wildcats were never really in this game, and no one really expected them to be. It's going to be another logn season in Evanston.
18. UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0)
Last Week: 18
Result: 35-10 loss to New Mexico
Rock bottom, or at least UCLA hopes this is as low as it goes. A 35-10 home loss to New Mexico - whom the Bruins paid $1.2 million to come to L.A., fun fact - to fall to 0-3 on the season goes well beyond embarrassing for this program, or any for that matter. The Bruins rightfully fired head coach DeShaun Foster after this disastrous start to the season.
