The Big Board: The Rankings Of Five Hawkeyes

By the time Saturday gets here, five former Iowa players could go in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs should be a high first-round pick. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa figures to go at some point in the first round, but maybe he slips to the second round.

But safety Geno Stone, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and quarterback Nate Stanley also could be among the picks.

All five are on the list of the top 255 prospects from Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson.

Wirfs is ranked 11th and Epenesa 24th by Hanson, which would project them both as first-rounders.

Hanson did a seven-round mock draft earlier this week. He had Wirfs going to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 10 pick and Epenesa going to the New England Patriots at No. 23.

Ojemudia, Stone, and Stanley also were selected. Hanson had Ojemudia going to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round with the 114th pick overall, Stone going to the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round with the 155th pick and Stanley to the Detroit Lions in the seventh round with the 235th pick.

Other national mocks

• Sports Illustrated did a mock draft of its NFL team writers. Wirfs was selected with the No. 6 pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. Epenesa was not a first-rounder.

• NBC's Peter King has Wirfs going to the New York Giants at No. 4 and Epenesa at No. 18 to the Miami Dolphins.

• NFL.com's Rhett Lewis has Wirfs going to the Browns at No. 10 and Epenesa to the Patriots at No. 23.

• NFL.com's Chad Reuter has Wirfs being selected by the Giants at No. 5 after a trade with the Dolphins.

The view from around the league

• Mia O'Brien from Jacksonville has Wirfs being selected at No. 8 by the Cardinals and Epenesa at No. 23 to New England.

• Tim Bielik from Cleveland has Wirfs at No. 4 to the Giants and Epenesa going at No. 35 in the second round to the Detroit Lions.

• Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune says the "jury is still out" on former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft.