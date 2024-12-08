BREAKING: Iowa Hawkeyes to Take on Missouri in Music City Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes officially know who they are going to play in their bowl game and which bowl game they're going to play in.
As shared by Eliot Clough of the Hawkeye Beacon, Iowa will take on the No. 19 ranked Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. The two teams will face off on December 30.
Finally, the team knows what to prepare for over the next couple of weeks.
Kirk Ferentz will be looking to tie Woody Hayes' all-time record for Big Ten wins from a head coach. With a win, he would tie that record with a chance to take it over in the first game of 2025.
Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes will have an uphill battle in their bowl game.
Kaleb Johnson has announced that he will not be playing in the game and will be focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. With the offensive struggles that Iowa has had with Johnson on the field, it could look much worse without him playing.
As for Missouri, they finished out the 2024 season with a 9-3 record. They also have had their own struggles throughout the season but will be favored to knock off Iowa.
It will be interesting to see how the team looks without Johnson. Fans should aggressively temper their expectations, especially on the offensive side of the football.
All of that being said, the Hawkeyes should be proud of making a bowl game. They had a rough year, but they have a chance to pull off a major upset to finish it off.
Hopefully, they'll be able to pull out some magic without their superstar running back and at least make the game competitive.