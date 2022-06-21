Cannon Leonard Commits to Iowa Football

Cannon Leonard slept on it. It ended up being all the time the Illinois offensive lineman needed.

After receiving an Iowa offer on Monday, Leonard (6-9, 265) announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes Tuesday afternoon. The Gilman (IL) Iroquois West High standout had been scheduled to officially visit Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

Leonard's pledge brought Iowa's total of known verbal commitments to 12 in the 2023 recruiting class. He joined Indiana's Leighton Jones as the other prospect in the cycle projected to play offensive line.

Army, Northern Illinois, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Michigan are among the programs to reportedly offer scholarships to the Gilman (IL) Iroquios West High product. Iowa State, Illinois, Cincinnati, Northwestern and Purdue are among the schools showing him interest.

247Sports ranks Leonard as a two-star prospect, the No. 149 offensive tackle nationally in the '23 class and the 73rd player overall in Illinois for the cycle. Rivals and On3 don't yet have a rating for him.

Leonard reports a 6-10 wing span and 10 3/4-inch hands. Iroquios West has an enrollment of 294 students on grades 9-12.

You can watch Leonard's junior highlights HERE.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois