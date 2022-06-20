Iowa Football Offers Cannon Leonard

Every year, prospects impress the Iowa Football coaches during June camps, leading to scholarship offers. Working on the field with a recruit can be the final piece of the evaluation puzzle.

That's exactly what happened for Cannon Leonard. The Class of 2023 Illinois offensive lineman proved himself a few weeks ago in front of the Hawkeye staff. Monday, he returned to campus and picked up an offer.

"The offer was somewhat of a surprise, but I knew my recruiting had been amping up at Iowa after their offensive line-defensive line camp two weeks ago," Leonard told HN. "The offer is great, especially with the football tradition at Iowa."

Leonard (6-9, 265) visited the Hawkeyes for their game against Penn State last October. This campus stop proved more personal.

"I had a full tour of facilities and the stadium. I really liked the environment there with all the coaches and staff," he said.

While the offer is new, Leonard and the Hawkeyes have been bonding for awhile.

"I have had a good relationship with Iowa and (O-Line) coach (George) Barnett since last fall," he said.

Army, Northern Illinois, Florida Atlantic, Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Michigan are among the programs to reportedly offer scholarships to the Gilman (IL) Iroquios West High product. Iowa State, Illinois, Cincinnati, Northwestern and Purdue are among the schools showing him interest.

"Right now, in the recruiting process, I'm analyzing my options and moving towards a decision," Leonard said.

With its offers on Monday, the Hawkeyes moved firmly into the mix for his services.

"The best things are the way they develop players and really provide all the resources for guys to turn into great players and great people," he said.

Leonard has set an official visit to Eastern Michigan that's scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Academics are playing a major role in his recruitment.

"I want to study biology. I plan to move on to a career as a Wildlife or Conservation Biologist," he said.

247Sports ranks Leonard as a two-star prospect, the No. 149 offensive tackle nationally in the '23 class and the 73rd player overall in Illinois for the cycle. Rivals and On3 don't yet have a rating for him.

Leonard reports a 6-10 wing span and 10 3/4-inch hands. Iroquios West has an enrollment of 294 students on grades 9-12.

You can watch Leonard's junior highlights HERE.