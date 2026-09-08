Changes I Would Make to the Iowa Football Week 2 Depth Chart

Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes really does make me wish I had a genie and could get three wishes. This week, one of those would be spent on asking to change some of the decisions on Iowa's Week 2 depth chart ahead of the Iowa State game.



There aren't sweeping changes to be made, but there are things I would do differently. Change can be good, and that change for the Hawkeyes would directly lead to commitment.

Week 2 \\ Depth Chart \\ Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series vs. Iowa State pic.twitter.com/dVtvoZIEc8 — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) September 7, 2026

Name Hank Brown Iowa's starting quarterback

Definitely the biggest change I would make is closing the door on Iowa's quarterback competition. It was fun and fair in Week 1, but the Hawkeyes need to roll with their guy, and I think that guy is Hank Brown.



It isn't just because of the passing statistics. Those can be skewed by drops and other stuff, which made the day closer than the box score tells us. I think the change should come from how the offense looked with Hank Brown under center.

The eye test matters, and Iowa's offense just looked smoother with Hank Brown in the huddle and operating the offense. It's a small thing, but it felt noticeable in Week 1. That sort of thing is enough to give Hank the starting quarterback title until he shows he isn't worthy of it.

List Evan James as the first-string punt returner

Reece Vander Zee did not look bad returning punts in Week 1, but there are a few reasons Evan James should be back there fielding punts.



First and foremost, he took one back 77 yards for a touchdown in Week 1. He showed he is explosive with the ball in his hands and can make game-changing plays. It wasn't against backups, either. Teams don't have second-string punt units. They have one. He did it against starters.

Second, I don't love Reece Vander Zee, Iowa's starting wide receiver, being put at risk on punt returns. He is too valuable to the offense and needs to be 100% healthy to play opposite Tony Diaz. Vander Zee has had a history of some injuries, which makes this feel like unnecessary exposure to getting hurt.

Put Caden Buhr and Eli Ozick both as the starting kicker

While I would close the quarterback battle door this week, I would open another one. I would give Eli Ozick the chance to prove himself in this game. Even if it is on an extra point or chip-shot field goal, some of the small inconsistencies last week from Buhr would have me giving Ozick one more shot.



Caden Buhr deserves credit for bouncing back after a missed extra point and a 53-yard field goal, which is hard to hold against him, but in Big Ten position battles, small things can be all the difference.