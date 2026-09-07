Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 1
Each week, the Forde-Yard Dash ranks the 12 teams that should be in the College Football Playoff. As always, when the season starts anew, only the results at hand will be considered. Preseason predictions are now out the window. Games against lesser competition are given less weight—if your team blew out an FCS opponent or someone from the lower reaches of FBS, it won’t be ranked here. The 12 teams here have all played a noteworthy opponent.
College Football Playoff Projections After Week 1
- LSU (beat Clemson, 51–10)
- Miami (beat Stanford, 45–6)
- Notre Dame (beat Wisconsin, 41–13)
- Virginia (beat NC State, 34–8)
- Mississippi (beat Louisville, 41–38)
- UCLA (beat California, 45–24)
- Oregon (beat Boise State, 34–27)
- Louisville (lost to Mississippi, 41–38)
- North Carolina (beat TCU, 15–10)
- Colorado (beat Georgia Tech, 14–13)
- Boise State (lost to Oregon, 34–27)
- Tulsa (beat Oklahoma State, 24–10)
(Also considered: Auburn.)
First Round
- No. 12 Tulsa at No. 5 Mississippi
- No. 11 Boise State at No. 6 UCLA
- No. 10 Colorado at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 9 North Carolina at No. 8 Louisville
Quarterfinals
- Peach Bowl: No. 4 Virginia vs. Tulsa-Mississippi winner
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Boise State–UCLA winner
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Miami vs. Colorado-Oregon winner
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. North Carolina–Louisville winner
PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.
Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.Follow ByPatForde