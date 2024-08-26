Closer Look at Iowa Football Week 1 Depth Chart
There wasn’t much of a difference in Iowa’s opening-game depth chart compared to the one released at the beginning of training camp.
Only four positions had a different No. 1 for Saturday’s season opener against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium.
Two of those new No. 1s came at wide receiver. Kaden Wetjen surpassed Seth Anderson at one of the top two receiver spots, while Jacob Gill, who transferred in during the spring portal period, took over No. 1 at the slot receiver spot.
Redshirt freshman Kamari Moulton, third on the depth chart at running back at beginning of camp, moved to No. 1 ahead of Leshon Williams, who has been battling an injury throughout camp, and Kaleb Johnson.
T.J. Hall is now at No. 1 at left cornerback, with John Nestor, who is No. 2 at the Cash position behind Sebastian Castro, at No. 2.
As expected, Cade McNamara was No. 1 at quarterback, with Brendan Sullivan at No. 2 and Marco Lainez at No. 3, which is how coach Kirk Ferentz described it during his post-camp press conference on Thursday.
A look at the No. 1s at each position:
OFFENSE
WR — Jarrett Buie (R-Fr, 6-1, 200), Kaden Wetjen (Sr., 5-10, 196); Jacob Gill (Jr., 6-0, 185)
TE — Luke Lachey (Sr., 6-6, 247)
LT — Mason Richman (Sr., 6-6, 312)
LG — Beau Stephens (Jr., 6-6, 322)
C — Logan Jones (Sr., 6-3, 293)
RG — Connor Colby (Sr., 6-6, 310)
RT — Gennings Dunker (Jr., 6-5, 316)
WR — Kaden Wetjen (Sr., 5-10, 196)
WR — Jacob Gill (Jr., 6-0, 185)
QB — Cade McNamara (Gr., 6-1, 210)
RB — Kamari Moulton (R-Fr., 5-9, 197)
FB — Hayden Large (Gr., 6-5, 250)
DEFENSE
LE — Deontae Craig (Sr., 6-3, 266)
LT — Aaron Graves (Jr., 6-4, 300)
RT — Yahya Black (Sr., 6-5, 317)
RE — Ethan Hurkett (Sr., 6-3, 260)
CASH — Sebastian Castro (Gr., 5-11, 205)
LEO — Kyler Fisher (Gr., 5-11, 231)
MLB — Jay Higgins (Sr., 6-2, 232)
WLB — Nick Jackson (Gr., 6-0, 235)
LCB — T.J. Hall (Jr., 6-1, 187)
SS — Xavier Nwankpa (Jr., 6-2, 215)
FS — Quinn Schulte (Gr, 6-1, 209)
RCB — Jermari Harris (Gr, 6-1, 189)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Drew Stevens (Jr., 6-0, 205)
P — Rhys Dakin (Fr., 6-4, 225)
Snaps — Luke Elkin (Sr., 6-1, 228)
Holder — Dakin or Ty Nissen (Sr., 5-11, 192)