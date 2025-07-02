Iowa Hawkeyes QB Undergoes Significant Physical Change
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been searching far and wide for an answer at quarterback for years, and they may have finally found their solution.
Iowa was able to nab former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal over the winter, which has created considerable buzz for the Hawkeyes heading into 2025.
Obviously, Iowa fans are approaching the situation with cautious optimism. After all, everyone remembers how much hype came with Cade McNamara when he transferred to the Hawkeyes back in December 2022. But things with Gronowski do feel a bit different.
As a matter of fact, Gronowski recently made an appearance at the Manning Passing Academy and was apparently very impressive, with Taylor McHargue of CBS Sports mentioning he liked what he saw from the former FCS Walter Payton Award winner.
Perhaps most notably, McHargue revealed that Gronowski underwent a very positive physical change throughout the offseason.
"Mark Gronowski looked like he put on some good weight and playing at Iowa and that style, I feel like that's going to benefit him," McHargue said.
McHargue went on to say that Iowa's football program has "a lot to be excited about" thanks to landing Gronowski.
Gronowski battled a shoulder injury during his final season at South Dakota State, an issue that would ultimately require surgery. But it looks like the 23-year-old is going to be just fine for the season opener.
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last year, falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. Their disappointing campaign was certainly a direct result of poor quarterback play. We'll see if Gronowski can change things in 2025.
