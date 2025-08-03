Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB Lands Major Recognition Yet Again
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been searching far and wide for an answer to their seemingly perpetual quarterback problem, but they may have finally found a solution this offseason.
Iowa was able to bag former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal, and while there are certainly some questions surrounding Gronowski heading into the 2025 campaign, there is also genuine excitement surging around the 23-year-old.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic recently listed each power-four conference team's most notable transfer addition of the offseason, and not surprisingly, he tabbed Gronowski for the Hawkeyes.
"It’s not often a two-time national championship-winning quarterback becomes available, but the Hawkeyes and coach Kirk Ferentz were happy to pounce," Navarro wrote. "Gronowski started 55 games in four seasons with the Jackrabbits and threw for at least 2,700 yards in three straight seasons."
There are a couple of caveats when it comes to Gronowski. First, he is coming off of shoulder surgery, which has definitely had some Iowa fans worried. And second, this will represent his first — and only — season in the FBS, a major step up in competition.
Still, the prevailing thought is that Gronowski, who won the FCS Walter Payton Award two years ago, will be just fine in his new digs.
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound signal-caller threw for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 scores. The year prior, he totaled 29 passing touchdowns and just five picks and completed 68.1 percent of his throws thanks to a healthier shoulder.
Gronowski is expected to be a massive upgrade from the Cade McNamaras and Brendan Sullivans of the world at Iowa City, so we'll see if he can elevate the Hawkeyes' offense this fall.
