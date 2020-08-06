Colby Considered One Of The Best Offensive Fits

Connor Colby is one of the top commitments in Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

He is also one of the best offensive fits nationally, according to SI All-American.

Colby, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy High School, is listed as the best interior lineman fit nationally.

SI All-American says of Colby:

"Iowa has routinely developed and produced solid offensive trenchmen for years under Ferentz, and Colby has the traits of another one. He bends well for a big man, as he currently works as an offensive tackle for Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy. The future Hawkeye has good athleticism and movement skills, which allow him to be productive in zone-blocking concepts and on the second level. His athleticism will give Ferentz and Iowa OL coach Tim Polasek a foundation to develop in pass-protection as well. Whether at guard or tackle, Colby has traits that should make him a valuable swing offensive lineman at a school that has traditionally developed players well at his position."

Connor Colby (77) is one of the top offensive line prospects nationally, according to SI All-American. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services)

Colby was the second player who verbally committed to the Hawkeyes, making his commitment in June, 2019.

He is among the state's top prospects, according to SI All-American.

The analysis:

"Bottom Line: Colby is an offensive lineman who could very well be even more productive on the second level than he is with a man on his head. He has plus athleticism for his size, quick feet, good balance and takes proper angles to targets. As he continues to add mass to his frame and acquire experience in pass-protection, he should become a starting guard who can execute zone and gap scheme run concepts and fair fine in combo pass-protection concepts."