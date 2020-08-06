HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Colby Considered One Of The Best Offensive Fits

John Bohnenkamp

Connor Colby is one of the top commitments in Iowa's 2021 football recruiting class.

He is also one of the best offensive fits nationally, according to SI All-American.

Colby, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy High School, is listed as the best interior lineman fit nationally.

SI All-American says of Colby:

"Iowa has routinely developed and produced solid offensive trenchmen for years under Ferentz, and Colby has the traits of another one. He bends well for a big man, as he currently works as an offensive tackle for Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy. The future Hawkeye has good athleticism and movement skills, which allow him to be productive in zone-blocking concepts and on the second level. His athleticism will give Ferentz and Iowa OL coach Tim Polasek a foundation to develop in pass-protection as well. Whether at guard or tackle, Colby has traits that should make him a valuable swing offensive lineman at a school that has traditionally developed players well at his position."

USATSI_13497967_168388468_lowres
Connor Colby (77) is one of the top offensive line prospects nationally, according to SI All-American. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services)

Colby was the second player who verbally committed to the Hawkeyes, making his commitment in June, 2019.

He is among the state's top prospects, according to SI All-American.

The analysis:

"Bottom Line: Colby is an offensive lineman who could very well be even more productive on the second level than he is with a man on his head. He has plus athleticism for his size, quick feet, good balance and takes proper angles to targets. As he continues to add mass to his frame and acquire experience in pass-protection, he should become a starting guard who can execute zone and gap scheme run concepts and fair fine in combo pass-protection concepts."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Ranked No. 23 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Hawkeyes one of six Big Ten teams in first college football rankings of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

Athletes Pen #BigTenUnited Letter To Conference

More than 1,000 Big Ten football players wrote to the conference in The Players' Tribune demanding changes for upcoming season.

Adam Hensley

by

RobertMac

The Next Big Question: Will There Be Fans At Iowa Home Football Games?

With Big Ten schedule release comes concerns about whether there will be any spectators at Kinnick Stadium.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Breaking Down Iowa's Revised Football Schedule

A look at the Hawkeyes' 10-game Big-Ten only slate.

Adam Hensley

by

billso

Big Ten Fall Sports Won't Start Until At Least Sept. 5

The conference announced Wednesday its plans for all fall sports, but schedules still aren't set.

Adam Hensley

Big Ten's COVID-19 Protocols Include Weekly Testing

Return-to-sports plan for 2020 includes greater testing for contact sports.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Opens At Home Against Maryland In New Big Ten Football Schedule

10-game conference-only season for 2020 concludes with road game against Ohio State.

John Bohnenkamp

Reports: Big Ten Football Schedule Could Be Released On Wednesday

Commissioner reportedly speaking to athletes to hear concerns about upcoming fall seasons.

John Bohnenkamp

ESPN High On Hawkeyes After Garza's Announcement

Writer says Hawkeyes are a national title contender.

John Bohnenkamp

McCaffery Puts Hawkeyes' Situation Into Perspective

Coach knows what his team is going through is no different than anyone else.

John Bohnenkamp