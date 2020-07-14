SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Connor Colby Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Connor Colby
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds 
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Cedar Rapids (Iowa) John F. Kennedy
Committed to: Iowa
Projected Position: Offensive Guard  

Frame: Fairly vertical torso with thick shoulders and length. Has some looseness in midsection and wide hips. Has room to add bulk and mass. 

Athleticism: Good bend in stance and is urgent at the snap. Can play with leverage and flat-back ability at the point. Has no issues getting out of stance when asked to pull. Possesses balanced lower half and quick feet. Quick to engage with solid stoutness in base. Very good short-space athleticism with easy target adjust ability on second level. Posted a 4.57 short-shuttle time last spring. 

Instincts: Will drive feet in latter half of collision points. Looks to bury when he recognizes leverage advantage. Natural target location of linebackers both pre and post-snap. Takes good angles to second-level targets both playside and backside. Reliable reach ability on edges. Lacks reps and experience in pass-protection, though uses a short-set to reduce space and convert rep to phone-booth fight. 

Polish: Currently plays RT and is asked to base block, pin, reach, deuce, combo and be main producer on second level. Can over-extend and waist-bend at the point at times. Needs to improve punch timing and hand-placement accuracy. Sustains well, yet can be concerned with wrestling with opponents. 

Bottom Line: Colby is an offensive lineman who could very well be even more productive on the second level than he is with a man on his head. He has plus athleticism for his size, quick feet, good balance and takes proper angles to targets. As he continues to add mass to his frame and acquire experience in pass-protection, he should become a starting guard who can execute zone and gap scheme run concepts and fair fine in combo pass-protection concepts.

