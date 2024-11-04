Crucial Stat Speaks Volumes On Iowa's QB Situation
The Iowa Hawkeyes officially made a change at quarterback this past Saturday, rolling with Brendan Sullivan over Cade McNamara under center.
The decision did not come as a surprise given the fact that Iowa benched McNamara in favor of Sullivan the week prior, although McNamara was also dealing with an apparent injury.
But any hope of McNamara regaining his starting job this season has probably been lost.
The Hawkeyes hammered the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 42-10 in Sullivan's debut, and Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register has revealed a critical stat that demonstrates just how much better Iowa's offense operated with Sullivan taking snaps.
"Not that anyone needs convincing, but one of many best arguments for Brendan Sullivan to remain Iowa's QB the rest of the way: The Hawkeyes were 6-for-6 in the red zone vs. Wisconsin with six touchdowns," Leistikow posted to his X account.
The Hawkeyes had even employed Sullivan in red-zone packages before he even took the starting job, so clearly, he is impressive in those situations.
Sullivan didn't do a whole lot with his arm against Wisconsin, going 7-for-10 with 93 yards and a touchdown. However, he carried the ball nine times for 58 yards and a score, and his ability to utilize his legs clearly kept the Badgers' defense off balance.
The 22-year-old transferred over from Northwestern after last season. He threw for 714 yards, six touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes in 2023.
We'll see if Sullivan continues to rise to the occasion when Iowa faces the UCLA Bruins this Friday.