Curt Cignetti is a man rarely ever at a loss for words. Bordering on being a loose cannon, the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers is unapologetically himself and is going to say exactly what is on his mind.



It just so happens that the Iowa Hawkeyes were brought up to Curt Cignetti during his time at Big Ten Media Days.



For all the times Cignetti has called teams, conferences, and people out, the Hawkeyes found themselves in a rare moment of high praise from Indiana's head coach.

Curt Cignetti labeled Iowa as the most underrated team in the country

The Indiana Hoosiers, quite possibly more than any team in the nation, know what the 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes were about.

Iowa was tied with Indiana 13-13 late in the game at a raucous Kinnick and had the Hoosiers on the ropes more than anyone else managed during their 16-0 season on the way to a national championship.

Indiana ultimately found a way to win late, as great teams often do, but it didn't stop Curt Cignetti from stamping some awfully high praise on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes.



"Iowa? Let me tell you: Iowa was one of the most underrated football teams in America last season," Cignetti said at Big Ten Media Days.

Cignetti: “Iowa? *laugh* Let me tell you: Iowa was one of the most underrated football teams in America last season.” #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 30, 2026

Do the Iowa Hawkeyes deserve that recognition?

There is a fine line between being underrated and being able to win close games against very good teams. The Hawkeyes teetered on that line last year, flirting with upsets of some of the top teams in the country.



Iowa had Indiana on the ropes. They had Oregon down late. Both slipped through the Hawkeyes' fingertips. Still, it showed Iowa fans and college football fans across the country that Iowa could compete with the best.

So, to answer that question, the answer is a resounding yes. It's not just because Iowa competed against the top teams, but it's because of how Iowa handled its business after those losses.

Iowa had every chance to crumble and let things fall apart after those defeats, but the Hawkeyes responded and finished the regular season 8-4, then capped things off by beating a good Vanderbilt team in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

While that's all good and dandy, Iowa shouldn't want to be known as the "most underrated team in the country" for long. Being underrated means you still aren't at the level you want to be at.



The Iowa Hawkeyes should want to move on from being an underrated team to a team that everyone is extremely aware of.