Spencer Petras, Jack Campbell, Others Reflect on Cy-Hawk win

AMES, Iowa - Iowa notched its sixth win in a row against Iowa State Saturday here at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes prevailed, 27-17.

After the game, Spencer Petras, Jack Campbell, Matt Hankins and other Iowa student-athletes met with the media.

Watch what they had to say in this HN TV video: