Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes

The Iowa Football program had a lot for which to be thankful on Thursday. Dayton Howard added to the celebration.

The Class of 2023 Kansas City (MO) Park Hill High receiver announced he was verbally committing to the Hawkeyes on Thanksgiving. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder became their 20th known pledge in the recruiting cycle.

Howard emerged as the second receiver this month committing to Iowa, joining Florida's Jarriett Buie. The duo gave the program three wideouts in the class. Marion's Alex Mota has been a part of the group since February.

The Hawkeyes played host to Howard for an unofficial visit on Nov. 12. They offered him a scholarship during that stop.

In 10 games as a senior, Howard caught 45 passes for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also visited Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas this fall, but Iowa was the only scholarship offer he reported.

Rivals and 247 rank Howard as a three-star prospect. The latter sees him as the No. 21 overall player in Missouri and the 129th-best receiver in the class nationally.

You can check out Howard's senior highlights HERE.

Iowa will play for its second consecutive Big Ten West Championship Friday against Nebraska. Despite its success this season, wide receiver is a main position of need in this recruiting class.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA)

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis

Kenneth Merrieweather, DE, Detroit

Kahlil Tate, S, Chicago

Anterio Thompson, DT, Iowa Western/Dubuque Hempstead

Kade Pieper, OL, Norfolk (NE) Catholic

Kamari Moulton, RB, Florida

Jarriett Buie, WR, Florida

Dayton Howard, WR, Missouri