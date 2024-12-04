Broncos Emerging As Top Destination for Iowa Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes have seen the last of star running back Kaleb Johnson playing for their program. Unfortunately, he will not be playing in the team's upcoming bowl game as he prepares for the upcoming NFL Draft and looks to stay healthy ahead of it.
Johnson will end his career going out with one of the best seasons that a running back has ever had for Iowa.
During the 2024 college football season with the Hawkeyes, Johnson ended up carrying the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. Johnson also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more touchdowns.
Now, the question becomes, where will the standout running back end up in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Draft Network has taken a look at that question. One team that they connected as a potential suitor for Johnson is the Denver Broncos.
"Pending free agent Javonte Williams has really struggled, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Williams hasn't met expectations as a 2021 second-round pick and the Broncos will almost certainly be moving on. It's Nix who leads the Broncos in rushing touchdowns with four. Denver has some decent rotational backs in Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, but adding a potential workhorse like Johnson would transform this room."
A duo of Nix and Johnson for the foreseeable future would give the Broncos a formidable backfield. Johnson could take a lot of pressure off of Nix and the passing game as well.
Outside of Denver, the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys were two other potential fits named. Both of those teams could use an upgrade on the ground as well.
No matter where Johnson ends up, he'll have a chance to play right off the bat. With the Broncos, he could very well end up being an immediate starter to begin his rookie year. That could be the case with the other two teams mentioned too.
Iowa is going to miss Johnson. He was basically their entire offense during the 2024 season with the passing game struggling so badly.
Hopefully, the Hawkeyes are able to improve their passing game and have another running back step up and fill the void that Johnson leaves. Iowa fans will be watching Johnson closely at the NFL level and rooting for his success just like they did during his college career.