Detroit Lions Projected to Land Iowa Sleeper Star LB
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few stars that will head off to playing on Sunday's in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of them is being projected to end up landing with the Detroit Lions.
Any college player would love to land with the Lions. They are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league and are led by an awesome head coach in Dan Campbell.
With that being said, which Iowa is being predicted to head to Detroit?
Brad Menendez of Draft Countdown had linebacker Jay Higgins being selected by the Lions with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round.
"A tackling machine with a nose for the ball, Higgins adds depth and grit to the Lions’ linebacker corps. His instincts and physicality make him a reliable run-stopper and a valuable asset on special teams."
Higgins is going to end up being a steal if he goes this low in the draft. The Hawkeyes' defensive leader has the work ethic, the on-field ability, and the numbers to backup that statement.
During the 2024 college football season with Iowa, Higgins has racked up 118 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and five defended passes. Back in 2023, he racked up 171 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and three defended passes.
Those numbers are elite. Higgins has legitimate star potential for the next level.
He will need to refine some things about his game and he's not the most athletic linebacker, but his film shows that he's one of the most productive and dominant linebackers in college football.
Detroit is a hard-nosed football team and that has led them back to being a contender. Higgins would be a perfect fit for the culture that the Lions have been building.
Hopefully, he ends up going to a great organization that believes in hard work, effort, and leadership. Detroit is that kind of time.
If he happens to land with the Lions, Higgins will have a very bright future ahead of him in the NFL.