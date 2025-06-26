Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Reveals New Mindset Entering 2025 Season
Sam LaPorta got about the best preparation a college tight end with NFL aspirations could get when he was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2019 to 2022. That's part of why the Detroit Lions selected him with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
LaPorta wasn't a star college tight end with the Hawkeyes. He caught just one touchdown in his senior season, though he also notched 657 yards. His foundation was set in Iowa City, though. That means a lot to NFL talent evaluators because Kirk Ferentz has built an NFL player factory.
LaPorta has since become one of the best young tight ends in the game for the Lions. He's notched 17 touchdown receptions and 1,615 yards over his first two NFL seasons, but he's ready to take an even bigger step in year three.
For him, that means starting to see the game different than how he used to. In fact, that's what he's working on this offseason.
"Start to see the game from the quarterback's perspective," LaPorta told Tim Twentyman of the Lions' website, talking about how he's trying to find an edge right now. "What Jared [Goff] needs exactly and maybe not just knowing what I'm doing on the field but what other people are doing as well. Just seeing the big picture."
A big tight end like LaPorta, who can chip in against the run but also be a major threat through the air, is a luxury for NFL teams. Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are two tight ends who built superstar careers in that mold, and in LaPorta, the Lions have to feel they have that kind of player.
The big thing for both LaPorta and the Lions this offseason is transitioning away from Ben Johnson, now head coach of the Chicago Bears, and learning new offensive coordinator John Morton's offense, though.
There's naturally going to be a learning curve for Morton as he gets to know the weapons the Lions have on offense and how to best use them. Without a doubt, you can expect Detroit to heavily feature LaPorta in 2025.
It's just going to be a learning process.
"There might be different ways that Johnny (Morton) wants to get me the ball. Maybe other areas we might step away from," LaPorta explained. "I think there's a relationship that needs to be built there as well, and we'll learn what each other needs."