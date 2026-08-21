Iowa's DJ Vonnahme Bears Striking Similarities to a College Football Tight End Great

The Iowa Hawkeyes are Tight End U, so it should come as no surprise that they are producing yet another tight end bound for the NFL. It's just what they do.



DJ Vonnahme, while only having one year of playing time under his belt, has exploded onto the scene for Iowa's offense, which figures to make him a key part of the passing game in 2026.



When given the chance last year, Vonnahme showed his ability to win contested catches, attack down the seam, and run after the catch. All of those skills, plus his surprising build, bear a striking similarity to a recent college football tight end great.

DJ Vonnahme mirrors Brock Bowers in multiple ways

Let's start with the most obvious comparison of the two: height and weight.



Brock Bowers was known for his combination of size and speed while at Georgia. It is what made him so hard for defenses to match up with. At Georgia, the Bulldogs listed Bowers at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.



Would you believe me if I told you DJ Vonnahme is nearly the same size, at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds? Mind you, he has time to grow and develop in Iowa's strength program, which is one of the nation's best.

DJ Vonnahme is strong after the catch

Brock Bowers was a nightmare for secondaries to try to tackle after the catch when he was with Georgia. No college defensive back is 240 pounds, nor do they want to take that sort of size head-on in a tackle.



Bowers could outrun defenses once he got the ball in his hand, turning a short or medium gain into an explosive play.

BROCK BOWERS 78 YARDS TO THE HOUUUUSE 💨💨💨



THIRD TD OF THE DAY ‼️



pic.twitter.com/3Q5BA234Z8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2022

As Iowa fans saw last year in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Vonnahme has those same traits that made him hard to bring down. Amid a 146-yard performance, he started things off by creasing Vanderbilt's defense in a way that was very reminiscent of Brock Bowers.

Iowa TE DJ Vonnahme 7 REC, 146 YDS, 1 TD vs Vanderbilt Today ReliaQuest Bowl.



Iowa got another one.pic.twitter.com/rfyrcxrD3h https://t.co/QqfqEBS2WG — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 31, 2025

DJ Vonnahme plays strong and agile

At first glance, DJ Vonnahme may look a little bit lankier than Brock Bowers did at Georgia, but as I mentioned once before, give Iowa time to develop him. He will start to take shape in time.



That is just the looks part, though. Vonnahme already plays strong. He doesn't go down easy in the open field, and he plays the ball well in the air, using his size and strength to out-muscle the defensive backs. He pairs that with an innate ability to control his body in the air, which is rare for tight ends.



It gives Vonnahme the tight end frame with wide receiver skills, a combination teams drool over.

DJ Vonnahme



Kuemper Catholic.



pic.twitter.com/XLwFs0YV49 — Bound Iowa (@Bound_IA) December 31, 2025

It sounds crazy, but it's another skill that is reminiscent of what Brock Bowers did at Georgia. The Bulldogs would manipulate formations to get Bowers on defensive backs, just as Iowa did in the video above, and the rest is history.



The ability to play as a wide receiver in a tight end's body is a defensive nightmare, and yet another comparison between DJ Vonnahme and Brock Bowers is a natural fit.

BROCK BOWERS. GO UP AND GET IT 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/xNdyusC3xq — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2022