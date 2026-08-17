The Hype Is Real: Iowa's Skill Players Are Flashing in Fall Camp

Do the Iowa Hawkeyes have real talent at the skill positions?



The hype has been growing around the tight ends and wide receivers for some time, and head coach Kirk Ferentz added a bit of fuel to that fire with reports from what he's seen during fall camp.

DJ Vonnahme is taking the next step as an Iowa tight end

It comes as no surprise that there is a focus on tight end DJ Vonnahme after he led Iowa in receiving yards last year, especially considering how he came on during the final stretch of the season.



He has continued to carry that momentum through fall camp, which Ferentz has taken note of.

"He's really the same guy he was a year ago at this time. In terms of his personality, just a steady, every day, just the same guy every day, shows up, works really hard. Clearly he had really climbed the ladder a little bit last year.



"As the second part of the season came on, I thought he really got comfortable. Reece Vander Zee kind of mirrored that a little bit as well.



"DJ is a hardworking guy, dependable. Every day is the same with him. I'd go on a limb and say he's going to be a pretty good player for us. We're going to need that," Ferentz said about Vonnahme's development

Expectations for DJ Vonnahme in 2026 are high

DJ Vonnahme showed he can play with and against the best. His ReliaQuest Bowl performance proved that, reeling in seven receptions for 146 yards and a score. He showed an ability to run after the catch, along with being able to make catches in traffic or against smaller defenders.

Vonnahme's expectations this year are only going to be higher for this offense, which is going to require him to add another layer to his game.



DJ Vonnahme needs to become a security blanket to Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, whoever wins the ongoing quarterback battle. That role cannot be understated.

With a new quarterback in the fold, defenses are going to bring pressure and force the issue. To combat that, Vonnahme needs to be the big-bodied, trustworthy target working the middle of the field who can turn a sack or incompletion into a positive play.

It's not always going to be flashy or the big play, but those little positive plays add up over the course of an entire game. It could be small field position changes, drive-extending first downs, or setting up a manageable third down.

Taking the next step as Iowa's go-to target when it needs a completion or first down is the next part of DJ Vonnahme's evolution as another great Iowa tight end. And it's something that should happen fast and naturally with his talent.