EA Sports Fixes Notable Iowa Omission in College Football 26
EA Sports dropped some new info on the upcoming release of College Football 26 on Thursday morning. While fans of the series are excited to see the return of a trophy room, formation subs and, well, more variety in the menu music, Iowa Hawkeye fans are happy to see one crucial piece of Iowa football tradition back in the game: Herky the Hawk.
While EA did Iowa’s most notable tradition great service by including The Wave to Stead Family Children's Hospital in last year’s edition, Herky was unfortunately missing from the sidelines. He’s back in this year’s game, though, as EA confirmed the mascot’s edition in a screenshot shared one hour before the official release trailer was published.
While Iowa was snubbed from any reference on the game’s Deluxe Edition cover featuring dozens of coaches and athletes from a variety of programs across the country, Iowa was included in the trailer for a brief clip. Still, there wasn’t much to learn from it as it featured a generic Hawkeye wearing No. 13 (who clearly wasn’t defensive end Drew Campbell) being tackled by a Penn State player.
Hawkeye fans will have to wait to see which real-life players and coaches will be featured in the game. While most, if not all, of the players who opted in to be in last year’s game should be in this year's release, there’s no confirmation on whether head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Tim Lester, or defensive coordinator Phil Parker will be in the game.
EA revealed that over 300 real-life coaches will be in the game, so there’s a solid chance that at least some of Iowa’s coaching staff will be featured in the game.
EA Sports’ College Football 26 will release on July 10th worldwide for Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. There are tons of extras for fans who pre-order or purchase the Deluxe or MVP editions of the game; full details about the upcoming release are available here.