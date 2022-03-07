Winterset's Beau Knobloch Experiences Emotional Iowa Junior Day

Beau Knobloch has dreamed of playing college football for as long as he can remember. Unfortunately, his Iowa junior day visit Saturday was interrupted with some nightmarish news.

As he was getting ready for head coach Kirk Ferentz's talk, Beau's brother called from the family farm in Winterset, Iowa. A tornado had touched down in town.

"He was saying a tornado was on the ground at our farm," Beau told HN. "We were having reception problems, so (Iowa assistant) coach (George) Barnett stepped in to help out my mom. It missed us by like 150 yards."

The twister hit elsewhere, reportedly killing six people in Madison County, including two children. Others were injured, some badly.

"It got pretty crazy knowing we had a two-hour drive home. It got real when we made it home and you could see all of the devastation," Beau said.

"I had just been at an awesome visit with the Hawks and loved every minute of it to a lump in my throat and sadness for what happened. I got texts last night from the Hawks coaching staff and will never forget that."

With tragedy, Beau saw strength.

"Today (Sunday) we got to work helping all day those in need. Winterset showed how strong we are and worked as one," he said.

Knobloch (6-4, 265) will always remember what happened in his hometown on March 5, 2022. Fortunately, the good memories of Iowa's junior day also will stay with him.

"I saw how the team is a family. The players, the coaches and staff are very honest and straight forward," he said.

"I really liked how many former players are on staff. Guys really want to come back to Iowa."

Knobloch enjoyed his conversations with Barnett and fellow assistant Jay Niemann, who leads in-state recruiting.

"Coach Niemann and I talk about a lot of things. He is a really great person and very easy to talk to. Coach Barnett and I talked about what I do other than football and Iowa’s approach to O-Line play," he said.

"I feel I would fit in great at Iowa. I would go more guard or center, but will play wherever I'm needed. Winterset blocks a lot Iike the Hawks, so I feel I would adapt quickly."

Knobloch has visited Iowa State five times. Saturday marked his first stop at Iowa.

"At this point, I want to come to (Hawkeye) practice and get a feel for how that is ran and make sure the academics are what I want," said Knobloch, who plans on studying Business in college.

In addition to Iowa and Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa and South Dakota have been showing interest in Knobloch. He has visited all of those schools.

You can watch Knobloch's junior highlights HERE.