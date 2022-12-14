Erick All Transferring to Iowa Football

Iowa Football landed its second student-athlete from the transfer portal on Wednesday. He came from the same school as the first one.

Tight end Erick All will join his former Michigan quarterback, Cade McNamara, with the Hawkeyes. After helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten Championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff a year ago, the duo is recovering from injuries that ended each player's 2022 campaign early.

All visited Iowa with McNamara last week. He announced his decision Wednesday via social media.

All (6-4, 255) earned All-Big Ten honorable mention laurels in '21 after catching 38 passes for 437 yards with two touchdowns in eight starts. He registered 13 receptions for 92 yards during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, and caught three passes for 36 yards this fall before an injury ended his campaign after three games.

Rivals ranked All as a four-star recruit when he was coming our of Fairfield (OH) High as a member of the '19 recruiting class. The scouting service rated him as the 16th-best tight end nationally in that cycle.

Next season, Iowa will be replacing Sam LaPorta, the Big Ten's Tight End of the Year in '22. Luke Lachey, who broke out with 25 catches for 362 yards and three touchdowns this fall, will be back for his junior season at the position.

All announced on social media in October that he underwent "life-changing surgery" in Florida. Shortly after that post, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the tight end would be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

McNamara lost his starting job to JJ McCarthy early this season. He then revealed in November that he was hurt, undergoing knee surgery.

It's not known where McNamara and All are in the recovery process.