Where Does Iowa Football Belong in the Preseason Top 25 Rankings?

It's prediction time. The college football season is around the corner. Get your predictions ready.



One of the most common predictions is the preseason top 25. Who gets in and who gets snubbed is always one quick way to rile up fan bases.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are sure to be a talking point within the preseason top 25 rankings. The Hawkeyes rattled off a 9-4 year last year, but enter 2026 with question marks limiting this team's preseason ranking.

Iowa is in the top 25 predictions... but not by much

In classic Iowa fashion, the Hawkeyes are getting a token nod by many outlets, with them in the upper teens or 20s in preseason rankings. It's like clockwork. Here's your ranking, Iowa; now go prove us wrong.

ESPN

ESPN is the highest on the Iowa Hawkeyes of the bunch. Iowa is firmly in their top-25 predictions, coming in at No. 19. It's high for Iowa, which is coming in one slot ahead of No. 20 USC, a trendy College Football Playoff pick.

CBS Sports

CBS is a bit more conservative on the Hawkeyes amid the quarterback question marks and some new starters on both sides of the ball. The Hawkeyes come in at a safe No. 23, a spot CBS can feel comfortable about if Iowa either outperforms or underperforms.

College Football News

Probably the most accurate slotting of the bunch, College Football News puts Iowa at No. 20 in the nation. They get ranked because, well, they are still Iowa, but not any higher due to the holes it needs to prove they can fill.

Where should Iowa be ranked?

Iowa has a trend. The Hawkeyes are consistently receiving just enough love to get them ranked in preseason polls. It's quite astounding how consistent the trend of preseason rankings is.

Iowa's Preseason Rankings

2015: No. 22

2016: No. 17

2017: n/a

2018: No. 19

2019: No. 20

2020: No. 24

2021: No. 18

2022: n/a

2023: No. 25

2024: No. 25

2025: n/a



That's eight out of the last 11 years Iowa has been ranked in preseason polls, with no ranking higher than No. 17. In the years Iowa has been ranked in preseason polls, it averages a ranking of 21.25.

Riley Donald's Quick Prediction

As much of a cop-out as it might be, it's hard to see this team earning recognition in the teens in any preseason polls. In all honesty, there is a higher chance the polls snub Iowa and make it earn a ranking, as opposed to rewarding it early.



Since 2015, we have hit 20, 22, 24, and 25. Put me down for Iowa coming in at No. 23 in preseason rankings with a chance to quickly ascend into the teens.