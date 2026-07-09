Two Stats That Will Define Iowa Football's 2026 Season

The days of stopping teams outright in football are becoming few and far between. The talent level on offense is only getting better each year, with more speed and size across the board.



That has put an even bigger emphasis on getting off the field than ever before. It also has created even more urgency for teams on third and fourth down, with the data-driven aggression leading the way for teams electing to go for it.

Iowa Must Win These Two Statistics in 2026

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a living at getting off the field when they get teams into third downs, but the offense has to start reciprocating that effort by converting its own opportunities.

Third and Fourth Down Conversions

Last year, Iowa was strong at getting off the field. The Hawkeyes ranked No. 23 in the nation, holding teams to a 33.9% conversion rate, which, truthfully, was a bit higher than Iowa would have liked. And it was still elite.



As for fourth downs, good luck going against Iowa. The Hawkeyes were tops in the nation, allowing 23.5 (5-21) fourth-down conversions. Fourth down against Phil Parker is a death sentence.

On offense, Iowa was quietly above average on third down, converting 43.5% of the time, No. 35 in the nation. It was often set up by short-yardage situations and playing ahead of the sticks or avoiding penalties.



Like the defense, the offense turned it up on fourth down. Iowa was No. 18 in the nation, covering 66.7% (12-18) of fourth-down attempts.

The key for Iowa is to set up short-yardage situations on offense where it can rely on the run game to get enough push for one or two yards. On defense, Iowa thrives in forcing teams into passing situations. That has to be a key for Iowa in 2026.

The Red Zone

Would you believe me if I told you Iowa was a top-10 team in red zone success last year? Iowa, No. 9 in the country, converted 46 of its 50 red zone trips into points. Of those, 36 found the end zone, while 10 trips were held to field goals.



What sticks out is that 27 of the trips resulted in red zone rushing touchdowns. This is the recipe Iowa has to follow this year. With a young quarterback, tight windows are asking for trouble when throwing the ball in the red zone.

On the other hand, Iowa is known for its ability to bend, but not break, on defense. Last year, the defense broke more often than you would have liked.



Iowa was No. 83 in red zone defense, allowing points on 85.3% of trips, with 18 of the 34 trips resulting in touchdowns.

This is an area Iowa can make one of its biggest improvements in and take a step forward in 2026. For context, Iowa lost to Iowa State 16-13, fell to Indiana 20-15, lost to Oregon 18-16, and saw USC win 26-21.



Those are all one-score games, with two of them being a field goal or less. If Iowa can tighten the screws in the red zone and make teams kick field goals, those hidden points add up to decide games.