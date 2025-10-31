Five Iowa Players Reach Double Digits in Exhibition Win
Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen was more than thrilled with her team's 104 points. Iowa's first exhibition game went according to plan as they took down D2 Ashland, 104-63.
In the process, five Hawkeyes finished with double digits. One player recorded a double double as senior Hannah Stuekle led the way with 23 points, finishing just one rebound shy of a double double herself.
Hannah Stuekle: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Stuekle was the lone Hawkeyes to score 20+ points against Ashland. She nearly joined sophomore Ava Heiden with a double double, but fell just one rebound short. In the end, the senior proved that she is once again a force to be reckoned with. Even though she went from 14.0 points per game to 12.7 last season, she's still destined to be a top scorer on this offense.
Emely Rodriguez: 17 points on 7/10 shooting
Rodriguez, a UCF transfer, shined in her first unofficial game with the Hawkeyes. Jensen was more than thrilled with her transfer portal pickup who was a perfect 3/3 from three-point range. In the end, 70% shooting from the field is going to win this team a ton of games. Rodriguez, who averaged 11.9 points per game last season, may not always score the most points, but she's one of the most efficient Hawkeyes on the court.
Ava Heiden: 14 points and 12 rebounds
The sophomore was able to record a double double in just 19 minutes. Jensen knew that she wasn't going to play everyone the full duration in a game like this, but Heiden sure made the most of her minutes. She finished third on the team in points and to no surprise led the way in rebounds. Standing 6'4'', only 6'5'' freshman Layla Hays is taller.
Chazadi "Chit Chat" Wright: 12 points and 4 assists
One of the players that has gotten the most attention heading into the season is the Georgia Tech transfer. Wright averaged 25.3 minutes with the Yellow Jackets last season but has barely scratched the surface of her full potential. Jensen is someone that can bring that out of her, and while unofficial, this was a mighty fine start for her first Iowa game.
Layla Hays: 10 points and 7 rebounds
The aforementioned freshman grabbed seven boards, the third highest total of the night. Jensen knows that she can use the Alaskan's height to her advantage, and she did just that against a D2 school. Hays and Heiden, the two tallest players on the court, combined for 19 rebounds. If they keep up the pace, they'll be one of the most feared duos in the conference.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!