Iowa Sees No Change in Bowl Game Projections
At one point, the Iowa Hawkeyes were 3-2 and had their work cut out to make a bowl game. Now, they're 6-2 heading into one of the biggest games in recent memory. Iowa is able to enjoy their Bye this week, because next week everything could change against Oregon.
One of these two bowl games has remained the same nearly all season long. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach come together each and every week to predict the matchups in every single bowl game. After Week 9, Iowa has once again found themselves heading to either Tampa or Las Vegas.
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee
Schlabach has been deadseat on the Hawkeyes playing at Raymond James Stadium. Seemingly every single week, he's had Iowa in the ReliaQuest bowl. Two years ago, LSU played Wisconsin in a game to remember. Last year, Michigan shocked the world by taking down Alabama.
Tampa hosts one of many B1G vs. SEC bowl games that takes place on New Years Eve. Should Iowa find themselves playing in this game, they'd play at Noon EST on ESPN on December 31.
Tennessee would be an interesting opponent, but anyone from the SEC would present a unique opportunity for the Hawkeyes. While not all of their starters would be playing, the 6-2 (3-2) No. 14 ranked Volunteers would give Iowa a chance to see how they fare against a solid non-B1G opponent.
Tennessee still has two ranked opponents, including No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 9 Vanderbilt. As long as they get past the Sooners, their game against the Commodores to close the season will have massive SEC implications. For what it's worth, the Volunteers have only lost to Georgia and Alabama.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah
In a complete 180, Bonagura once again sees the Hawkeyes heading to Las Vegas for a bowl game with significantly less importance. Even if Iowa loses to Oregon, as long as they win out, they should find themselves in a prominent bowl game. Take nothing away from playing at Allegiant Stadium, but no one has ever hyped up the SRS Distribution Bowl.
Sure, Utah is ranked No. 24, but the Big 12 still doesn't have the stigma that the B1G or SEC so. They now have more ranked teams than ever, but the Utes have had a relatively easy schedule.
No. 17 Cincinnati is the only ranked team they have to play yet. Keep in mind, Utah lost to No. 15 BYU, 24-21, just two weeks ago. Sure, they demolished Colorado, 53-7, in a viral game, but Deion Sanders Buffaloes haven't exactly looked too great this season.
