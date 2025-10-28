Iowa's Logan Jones Wins National Award
While plenty of Iowa Hawkeyes stole the show against Minnesota, arguably no one in the nation had a better week than Logan Jones. Jones, the two-time All-Big Ten center, was named Outland Trophy National Player of the Week.
Jones is the fifth player in Iowa history to win the award, the first since 2014. Brandon Scherff won the award that year, though two Hawkeyes have been finalists in the past five years.
Jones' Historic Award
The Football Writers Association of America selected Jones to win the award after his performance the weekend of October 25. Jones was a huge reason the Hawkeyes were able to win the trenches and dominate the Golden Gophers, 41-3.
Inching closer to one of the biggest games Kinnick Stadium has hosted in recent memory, momentum continues to be on the side of the Hawkeyes. Jones has been a mainstay in Iowa's offensive line, one that has consistently been named the best in the nation.
This year, Iowa's offensive line is the highest graded in the FBS by Pro Football Focus. To no surprise, Jones is the No. 1 center. There are so many key parts of head coach Kirk Ferentz's offense, but offensive lineman like Jones never seem to get the credit they truly deserve.
Now, Jones is finally being recognized. His award winning performance nominates him to win the 2025 Outland Trophy on December 12. The winner is chosen from finalists who are part of the annual FWAA All-American Team. Jones will have his work cut out for him as there's a 26-man first team that is eventually narrowed down to three finalists.
Iowa's Offense Continues To Dominate
While things were a little too close for comfort against Penn State, Iowa has made light work of both Minnesota and Wisconsin in the past few weeks. Neither the Golden Gophers nor Badgers stood a chance in two of Iowa's biggest rivalry games.
Seeing as they have a Bye this week, they likely won't see their name enter the AP Top 25. After receiving plenty of votes this past week, the Hawkeyes know it's going to take a victory over Oregon to see a number next to their name.
Without players like Jones, Iowa's run-game would never be as prolific as it is. Iowa, who operates under a run-first offense, needs players like Jones to hold down the fort and make the opposition struggle for all 60 minutes.
