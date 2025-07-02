Former All-American Picks Top Iowa Hawkeye to Watch in 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes are known for an elite defense that ranks among the best in the nation.
It is no surprise with defensive lineman like Aaron Graves coming in and out of the program. A former Georgia great picked out the preseason All-Big Ten selection as one major Hawkeye to watch during the 2025 season.
"You watch Iowa and you watch 95, Aaron Graves, he can impact the game," David Pollack said on his See Ball Get Ball podcast. "He'll be on watch lists. He's a guy that a lot of people know about. I don't know that he's even fully developed yet."
"You watch him, he's causing sacks and fumbles in games and just has the ability to get off of people."
Graves turned into a starter last season, logging 33 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. He has gained plenty of attention this offseason, including being named First Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and to the Lott Trophy watch list.
Graves came to Iowa as one of the top defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. The Dayton product came in as a four-star and looks the part on the field.
"He's a guy that could dominate games and wreck your game plans and you could be watching these realy good games against elite competition in this conference and you're like 'how is this guy still getting to my quarterback? How is he getting in the backfield?,'" Pollack said.
Graves and the Hawkeyes will begin the season on Aug. 30 against Albany.