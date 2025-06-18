Former Iowa Hawkeye Among Best Available Free Agents After Minicamp
Brandon Scherff has been one of the best Iowa Hawkeyes to break into the NFL over the last decade.
Scherff, who made a name for himself in Washington before landing in Jacksonville, remains unsigned as teams finish up minicamps.
The 33-year-old offensive guard remains one of the top free agents available as we creep into the summer months.
"While he never quite lived up to his contract in Jacksonville as a former All-Pro, Scherff has stayed healthy for three years running as a serviceable starter."- Gregg Rosenthal, NFL
Rosenthal previously released his lift of the Top 100 free agents and Scherff came in at No. 83. Many of the top players have found new homes but Scherff remains unsigned.
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in Liam Coen to be the new head coach. The first order of business was to protect Trevor Lawrence by improving the offensive line. The Jaguars brought in reinforements, both in the draft and free agency.
Scherff is a 10-year veteran in the NFL. He was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. Scherff was an All-Pro in 2020 before hitting free agency afterthe 2021 season.
Scherff played all 16 games just twice during his tenure in D.C. He cleaned up his injury problems over the last three years in Jacksonville, starting all 17 games the last three years.
Scherff might not be the All-Pro option he once was but he is an experienced guard that can be valuable to an offensive line.